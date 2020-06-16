Reporter Update: High Volume Of Claims Still Coming Into Pa. Unemployment Office
KDKA's Nicole Ford is checking in on the high number of claims still coming into the state's unemployment office.
Reporter Update: Some People Who Have Filed Unemployment Claims Still Haven't Received MoneyKDKA's Meghan Schiller interviewed two people who filed unemployment claims in June and still haven't seen a dime
Reporter Update: Meghan Schiller - Identity Theft And Bogus Unemployment ClaimsKDKA's Meghan Schiller talks with a victim of identity theft and bogus unemployment claims.