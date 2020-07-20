Royal family pay tribute to British Red Cross to mark its 150th anniversary

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
British Red Cross organization
Elizabeth II Queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms since 1952
Tour the crumbling villa Queen Elizabeth once lived in
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:34Published
Indian consular officer briefs Queen Elizabeth about India-UK collaboration during Covid-19
IndiaTimes
UK's Prince Philip makes rare outing
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:22Published
Princess Beatrice wed in grandmother's vintage Hartnell gown and tiara
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources