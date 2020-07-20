Global  
 

Royal family pay tribute to British Red Cross to mark its 150th anniversary
Royal family pay tribute to British Red Cross to mark its 150th anniversary

Royal family pay tribute to British Red Cross to mark its 150th anniversary

The Queen has led the royal family in paying tribute to the British Red Crosson the eve of its 150th anniversary, describing the charity’s work as “valuedand greatly appreciated”.

Since 1870, the organisation has shown “just howpowerful kindness can be” said the Prince of Wales, who added its efforts were“as essential today as it has ever been”.

