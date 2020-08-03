WEB EXTRA: Robot Waiter During Coronavirus Pandemic
Mozo" has a special job during the coronavirus pandemic.
The robot waits on tables at this restaurant in Cairo, Egypt to help limit human contact.
WEB EXTRA: Back To School Shopping During The Coronavirus PandemicAs families prepare for a new school year, millions of parents aren't sure if their kids will actually be in classrooms this fall. Here's a look at how the uncertainty during the pandemic is impacting..
WEB EXTRA: Dinosaur Paddleboards In ItalyTake a look at this “dinosaur” enjoying the hot weather on a paddle board in Palermo, Italy on July 31.
WEB EXTRA: Gov. Ron DeSantis Gives Coronavirus Response UpdateGov. Ron DeSantis Gives Coronavirus Response Update