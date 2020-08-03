Global  
 

WEB EXTRA: Robot Waiter During Coronavirus Pandemic
WEB EXTRA: Robot Waiter During Coronavirus Pandemic

Mozo" has a special job during the coronavirus pandemic.

The robot waits on tables at this restaurant in Cairo, Egypt to help limit human contact.

