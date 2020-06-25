Grizzly Bear Hunting Mountain Goats in Glacier National Park

Occurred on July 25, 2020 / Glacier National Park, Montana, USA Info from Licensor: "Peter Donahoe was hiking on his own on the Hidden Lake Overlook Trail in Glacier National Park when he saw a group of other hikers sprinting towards him.

50 feet behind them was a bear charging up the path at full speed.

Peter ran with the group back up the hill he had just walked down and pulled out his bear spray and camera, standing his ground with the only other hiker who had bear spray while the others stood behind them.

The bear slowed to walk to the top of a large boulder, where he noticed a group of mountain goats.

Peter then started recording as the bear changed course and charged a goat.

The hikers were unable to determine if the goat survived, but saw it get badly injured." Credit: TikTok/PeteDonahoe