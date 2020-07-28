Global  
 

Detroit sports radio host Jamie Samuelsen dies at 48 after cancer battle
Detroit sports radio host Jamie Samuelsen dies at 48 after cancer battle

Detroit sports radio host Jamie Samuelsen dies at 48 after cancer battle

In our Health Alert tonight, a longtime local Detroit sports radio host has died.

Jamie Samuelsen passed away this weekend at the age of 48.

