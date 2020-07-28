Jamie Samuelsen passed away this weekend at the age of 48.

In our Health Alert tonight, a longtime local Detroit sports radio host has died.

Detroit sports radio host Jamie Samuelsen dies at 48 after cancer battle

Jamie Samuelsen, a longtime voice on the Detroit sports media scene, has died at 48 after a lengthy...

Why did Jamie Samuelsen, a longtime Detroit sports radio host, remain quiet about his battle with...