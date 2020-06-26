Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jadon Sancho in profile
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Jadon Sancho in profile

Jadon Sancho in profile

Manchester United have inched closer to signing Jadon Sancho, with BorussiaDortmund willing to agreen to an initial fee according to The Independent.Take a look at the winger in profile.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jadon Sancho Jadon Sancho English association football player

Jadon Sancho: Borussia Dortmund set deal deadline for Man Utd target

 Borussia Dortmund set a 10 August deadline for any deal for Jadon Sancho - Manchester United's top transfer target - to be agreed.
BBC News

Dortmund set 10 August deadline for Man Utd target Sancho deal

 Borussia Dortmund set a 10 August deadline for any deal for Jadon Sancho - Manchester United's top transfer target - to be agreed.
BBC News
Football rumours from the media [Video]

Football rumours from the media

Willian might stay at Chelsea, who are also poised to sign Kai Havertz,according to the rumour mill. Willian could be set to stay at Chelsea afterall, with a breakthrough reached in contract negotiations, according to SkySports. Several clubs had been circling for the 31-year-old Brazilian, who wasrumoured to want to leave Stamford Bridge, including Arsenal, ManchesterUnited, Barcelona, and David Beckham’s Inter Miami. However, the winger istipped to sign a new contract with Chelsea this week, despite being offeredonly a two-year extension instead of his preferred three. Manchester Unitedare still poised to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa, although he has beenwarned he would not be a certain starter for the Red Devils every week, TheIndependent reports. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still keen to sign Grealish evenif United complete the transfer of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. Unitedare likely to have to up their ante from their initial £90m bid for Sancho,but will not meet Dortmund’s desired £110m, the Daily Mail says. The OldTrafford club will likely be also forced to go above their envisaged £50m tosign Grealish now that Villa will stay in the Premier League, but at leastChampions League qualification has given Solskjaer more spending power.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:12Published

Manchester United F.C. Manchester United F.C. Association football club

'Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are world football's most valuable brands'

 CHENNAI: The two most valuable clubs in all of world football play in La Liga, according to the 2020 Brand Finance Football report. For the second year in a row,..
WorldNews

Monday's gossip column - Arsenal target Brazilian defender Carlos

 Arsenal target Diego Carlos, Manchester United in talks over Gabriel Magalhaes and Aston Villa want Divock Origi, plus more.
BBC News

Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund German professional sports club based in Dortmund

Dortmund sign Meunier on four-year deal [Video]

Dortmund sign Meunier on four-year deal

Belgian defender Thomas Meunier joins Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer after four years at PSG.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:45Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Man Utd set £50m limit for Jadon Sancho [Video]

Man Utd set £50m limit for Jadon Sancho

Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett says a possible deal for Jadon Sancho to move to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund could go deep into the summer transfer window.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:48Published