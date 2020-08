WHO Warns There May Never Be A 'Silver Bullet' for COVID-19

WHO Warns There May Never Be A 'Silver Bullet' for COVID-19 The World Health Organization has warned that despite the progress in vaccine research, the road to normality remains far off.

WHO's Tedros Adhanom, via virtual news briefing WHO emergencies head Mike Ryan emphasized the importance of enforcing mask-wearing, hand-washing and social distancing.

Mike Ryan, via virtual news briefing COVID-19 has infected over 18.14 million people and 688,080 people have died worldwide.