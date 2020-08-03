Global  
 

Dozens of officers injured during rally in Berlin as Germans protest Covid measures
Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Berlin chanting "We are free people" as they complained about Germany's social distancing measure on Sunday (August 2).

The demonstrations come amid increasing concern about an upturn in coronavirus infections in Germany.

Protesters marched from the landmark Brandenburg Gate through central Berlin before holding a rally on a wide boulevard.

Police then broke up the rally, saying that the organizers were unable to ensure that safety and health regulations were being observed.

Many protesters wore no masks and disregarded social distancing rules.

Some yelled at people who wore masks, telling them to remove them.

There were placards reading "Stop corona insanity," while some protesters wore T-shirts with "Corprinted on the front.

