Church Lector’s ‘Black Lives Matter’ T-Shirt Stirs Dress Code Debate In South Orange
The Archdiocese of Newark is reaffirming a dress code for lectors who assist the priest at Mass.
It comes after a controversy over a “Black Lives Matter” t-shirt worn at a church in South Orange.
CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.
