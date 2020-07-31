Global  
 

Church Lector’s ‘Black Lives Matter’ T-Shirt Stirs Dress Code Debate In South Orange
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:56s - Published
Church Lector’s ‘Black Lives Matter’ T-Shirt Stirs Dress Code Debate In South Orange

The Archdiocese of Newark is reaffirming a dress code for lectors who assist the priest at Mass.

It comes after a controversy over a “Black Lives Matter” t-shirt worn at a church in South Orange.

CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

