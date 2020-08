Blue Springs woman concerned about where she caught COVID-19

BUT FIRST AT SIX -- JUSTDAYS BEFORE TESTINGPOSITIVE FOR COVID-19ONE WOMAN ATTENDED AGRADUATION CEREMONY.NOW SHE WANTS TOMAKE SURE EVERYONETHERE KNOWS THEYCOULD HAVE BEENEXPOSED.BUT AS 41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER JORDAN BETTSEXPLAINS -- A LACK OFCOMMUNICATION ISMAKING THAT DIFFICULT.PEGGY HOPKINS IS IN ABATTLE WITH COVID-19.Peggy Hopkins, Has COVID-19"I had a really high fever.

Ihadbody aches, chills."SHE'S NOT ONLY BATTLINGTHIS VIRUS BUT THESTRESS OF WONDERINGWHERE IT CAME FROM.Peggy Hopkins, Has COVID-19"I went to my daughtergraduation ceremony and aweek later, I am feeling...youknow I have this."THESE ARE PHOTOS SHETOOK AT THE BLUESPRINGS HIGH SCHOOLGRADUATION ON JULY18TH AT CHILDREN'SMERCY PARK.SHE SAID THE DISTRICTTOLD EVERYONE TO WEARMASKS AND SOCIALDISTANCE.They put it on the screen andsaid it was mandatory.

But,people were not doing whatthey were saying to do."WHILE HOPKINS DOES NOTKNOW IF SHE HAD THEVIRUS -- OR GOT IT ATGRADUATION --SHE ALSO SAYS HER DAYJOB DOES PUTS HER ATRISK.I am a uber driver and sincethis started day one of theCoronavirus, I have uberedevery day.

I never got sick."THE BLUE SPRINGS MOMJUST WANTS THE DISTRICTTO KNOW ABOUT HERCOVID CASE --JUST IN CASE OF APOTENTIAL EXPOSURERISK TO OTHERS INATTENDANCE.I've emailed y'all twice.

I havecalled y'all and you guys nevergot back."N AN EMAIL, BLUE SPRINGSSCHOOLS TOLD 41 ACTIONNEWS THEY KNOW ABOUTTHE HOPKINS CASE --AND THE HEALTHDEPARTMENT CONTACTEDTHE DISTRICT.A SPOKESPERSON TOLDUS --THE HEALTH DEPARTMENTWAS UNABLE TOCONFIDENTLY TRACK THECASE DIRECTLY BACK TOOUR CEREMONY AT THISTIME.HOPKINS SAYS AT THE ENDOF THE DAY, SHE WANTSTHE DISTRICT TO KNOWSHE'S SICK AND LETPEOPLE KNOW OF THEPOSSIBLE EXPOSURE.I may of gotten it from there orI may of had it.

Either way, itshould be out and let theother's know about it."JORDAN BETTS 41 ACTIONNEWSHOPKINS ALSO TOLD 41ACTION NEWS THAT SOMEOF HER IMMEDIATE FAMILYWERE ALSO BEGINNING TOFEEL SICK.THEY ALL GOT TESTEDFO