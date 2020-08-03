Stuntwomen Documentary Movie

Stuntwomen Documentary Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: STUNTWOMEN: THE UNTOLD HOLLYWOOD STORY is the inspiring untold story about the unsung professionals, their struggles on screen to perform at the highest level, and their fight off-screen to be treated fairly and equally.

The movie takes us behind-the-scenes and introduces us to the female stunt performers who drive the action and thrills of Hollywood's biggest blockbuster movies from the silent age of cinema to present day.

Directed by April Wright release date September 22, 2020 (on Digital)