Seven players, six staff on St. Louis Cardinals team test positive for COVID-19
Video Credit: KTVI - Duration: 01:22s - Published
55 seconds ago
Seven players, six staff on St. Louis Cardinals team test positive for COVID-19
Seven St.
Louis Cardinals players and six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the postponement of the team’s four-game series at Detroit.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Seven players and six staff members from the St. Louis Cardinals have tested positive for COVID-19...
Newsmax - Published
2 hours ago Also reported by •
CBC.ca • Denver Post • USATODAY.com • bizjournals
Seven St Louis Cardinals players and six staff members tested positive for COVID-19, causing Major...
Japan Today - Published
2 hours ago Also reported by •
USATODAY.com
Multiple players, staff on the Cardinals have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the postponement...
USATODAY.com - Published
2 days ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources