Seven players, six staff on St. Louis Cardinals team test positive for COVID-19
Seven players, six staff on St. Louis Cardinals team test positive for COVID-19

Seven players, six staff on St. Louis Cardinals team test positive for COVID-19

Seven St.

Louis Cardinals players and six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the postponement of the team’s four-game series at Detroit.

