Seven players, six staff on St. Louis Cardinals team test positive for COVID-19 Video Credit: KTVI - Duration: 01:22s - Published 55 seconds ago Seven players, six staff on St. Louis Cardinals team test positive for COVID-19 Seven St. Louis Cardinals players and six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the postponement of the team’s four-game series at Detroit. 0

