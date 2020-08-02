Global  
 

Over 2,700 new Mississippi state flag proposals submitted
From magnolias, stars, guitars, beer cans, a light house to Elvis Presley and Kermit the Frog, state flag proposals have been pouring in.

- from magnolias, stars, guitars,- beer cans and even a light- house -- to elvis presly and- kermit the frog.

State flag - proposals have been pouring in.- all these have been proposals - submitted by the general public- for a new mississippi flag afte- the former flag was - recently retired.

- the public submitted more than- 2,700 proposals and - the mississippi department of - archives and history posted - those to its website today.

- by early september, - commissioners will choose a - single design to put on the nov- 3 statewide ballot.

