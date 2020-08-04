Bronchos' Emma Mitchell commits to Indiana Tech

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 2 weeks ago

Former lafayette jeff girls basketball guard emma mitchell where she was going to college... she would have told you she's taking a gap year... now mitchell is signed up to play basketball at naia division 2 indiana tech.... all because she kept pushing toward her goal of playing college basketball.... mitchell averaged just south of 6 points and 3 rebounds per contest with the bronchos... compare that to her junior year where she averaged less than a point.... an imporved mitchell will join a warrior squad who wrapped up a 30-4, conference championship season this spring... that is before the pandemic cancelled the naia national tournament.... mitchell offered her advice to high school players... and shared her connection with her former coach and with the warriors.... emma: the students the staff, the coaching staff...they just made it feel a lot like home so i'm, like i said...really excited to be going there...don't give up...things will get hard.

It was really hard for me my freshman year and thank god coach baker gave me a chance because i don 't know where i would be without him actually believing in me and pushing me hard for the last four years.