Family offers $5,000 reward in Dorothy Ashley cold case

The family of Dorothy Ashley is offering a reward of $5,000 for the first tip that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Woman was murdered in her home... the family is offering a reward to find her killer.

The family is offering a reward of five thousand dollars for the first tip that leads to an arrest and conviction - something they hope spurs a memory, or finally urges someone with information to come forward dorothy... who was 76 at the time of her murder - was found dead in her home by one of her sons.

He said there were no signs of forced entry at her home on "r" street.

Tom day is one of dorothy's sons and he says he's offering the reward because he's sure someone out there knows something i'm frustrated because i mean it's a cold case and they say they're doing everything they can and maybe they have, but i really don't think they have because to this day they haven't offered any reward."

Day says his family is looking for closure - and a place to direct their hurt and their anger.

Wednesday will mark the fourth anniversary of dorothy's death.

According to police... this is springfield's only unsolved murder.

I reached out to springfield police today for an update but they were unavailable for comment