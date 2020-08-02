Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bollywood actor and singer Kishore Kumar was born and other events in history | Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:28s - Published
Bollywood actor and singer Kishore Kumar was born and other events in history | Oneindia News

Bollywood actor and singer Kishore Kumar was born and other events in history | Oneindia News

Britain declared war on Germany on 4 August 1914.

The declaration was a result of German refusal to remove troops from neutral Belgium.

While The US proclaimed its neutrality.

On 4th August 1929 Popular Bollywood actor and playback singer Kishore Kumar was born as Abhas Kumar Ganguly in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh.

On 4Th August, In 1944, 15-year-old diarist Anne Frank was arrested with her sister, parents and four others by the Gestapo after hiding for two years inside a building in Amsterdam.

Early in the morning on August 4, 2007, a Delta II rocket launched the Phoenix spacecraft into the Florida sky.

Its mission was to determine whether Mars could have once supported life.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Raksha Bandhan: PM Modi, Priyanka Gandhi, Big B & others extend wishes [Video]

Raksha Bandhan: PM Modi, Priyanka Gandhi, Big B & others extend wishes

India celebrated Raksha Bandhan on August 3 this year. Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar and spiritual leader Mata Amritanandmayi extended their greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:14Published
World War I: Germany declared war on France and other events in history | Oneindia News [Video]

World War I: Germany declared war on France and other events in history | Oneindia News

Christopher Columbus left Palos, Spain with three ships. The voyage led him to what is now known as the Americas. He reached the Bahamas on October 12. Germany declared war on France. The next day..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:25Published
Sushant death: Cops look for flatmate as Bihar dy CM blames 'Bollywood mafia' [Video]

Sushant death: Cops look for flatmate as Bihar dy CM blames 'Bollywood mafia'

The chief of Bihar police commented on the progress in the investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said that the probe team visiting Mumbai was yet to receive..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:11Published