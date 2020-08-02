Bollywood actor and singer Kishore Kumar was born and other events in history | Oneindia News

Britain declared war on Germany on 4 August 1914.

The declaration was a result of German refusal to remove troops from neutral Belgium.

While The US proclaimed its neutrality.

On 4th August 1929 Popular Bollywood actor and playback singer Kishore Kumar was born as Abhas Kumar Ganguly in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh.

On 4Th August, In 1944, 15-year-old diarist Anne Frank was arrested with her sister, parents and four others by the Gestapo after hiding for two years inside a building in Amsterdam.

Early in the morning on August 4, 2007, a Delta II rocket launched the Phoenix spacecraft into the Florida sky.

Its mission was to determine whether Mars could have once supported life.