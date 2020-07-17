Rain Mumbai

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India
Severe water logging takes place in parts of Mumbai following incessant rainfall
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:45Published
Mumbai Rains: All offices, other establishments to remain closed today; emergency services exemptedWith continuous rainfall all through the night, people in several parts of Mumbai on Tuesday woke up to severe waterlogging. The weather department has sounded a..
DNA
Mumbai Rains: BEST bus services diverted on 8 routes; check traffic diversion in city and suburbsMumbai Rains Traffic Update: BEST bus services diverted on 8 routes in various parts of Mumbai city and suburbs. IMD has sounded a red alert for today and..
DNA
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Civic body that governs Mumbai
Post overnight rains, Mumbai wakes up to severe waterlogging; Red Alert in city for 2 days, check high tide timings hereMumbai Rains: IMD has sounded a red alert for today and tomorrow for extremely heavy rain in Mumbai. With a high tide expected at 12:47 pm, the Brihanmumbai..
DNA
India Meteorological Department meteorological agency of the Government of India
Heavy rain lashes parts of Kozhikode
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:12Published
Palghar district District Of Maharashtra in India
Ratnagiri district District of Maharashtra in India
Maharashtra State in Western India
Sushant Singh death case: 'Mumbai Police capable of conducting probe on its own', says Sanjay Raut
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:39Published
Uddhav Thackeray unlikely to attend Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan'Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is unlikely to visit Ayodhya for the bhoomi pujan for Ram temple construction there on August 5 owing to the serious..
IndiaTimes
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh dodges question on IPS officer forcibly quarantined
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:17Published
Sushant death: Bihar IPS officer who reached Mumbai 'forcibly quarantined'
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:48Published
Raigad district District of Maharashtra in India
Thane district District of Maharashtra in India
IMD warns of heavy rains in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar and Delhi-NCRThe India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning of heavy rains at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar and some ghat regions.
DNA
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources