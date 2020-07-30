Rhea Chakraborty arrives at ED office for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput death case|Oneindia

India's coronavirus cases soared past 20 lakh after a record surge of 62,538 new patients in the last 24 hours.

It took three weeks for the country's Covid count to double, the tally had crossed 10 lakh cases on July 17.

Delhi High Court on Friday allowed Delhi University to conduct online open-book exams For final-year students, in compliance with the directions passed by the University Grants Commission and the court.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today delivered the inaugural address at the Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under the National Education Policy.

PM Modi said that Education Policy Stresses On How To Think, Not What To Think.

Former union minister and BJP leader Manoj Sinha took oath as the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

He is the second Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir after the state was bifurcated and made into a union territory last year.

Heavy rain caused a landslide in Kerala's Idukki district early Friday morning.

Officials say the landslide happened in the Rajamalai area of the district, which is around 25 km from the tourist town of Munnar.

Rhea Chakraborty arrives at the Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai for questioning in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.