Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rhea Chakraborty arrives at ED office for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput death case|Oneindia
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:45s - Published
Rhea Chakraborty arrives at ED office for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput death case|Oneindia

Rhea Chakraborty arrives at ED office for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput death case|Oneindia

India's coronavirus cases soared past 20 lakh after a record surge of 62,538 new patients in the last 24 hours.

It took three weeks for the country's Covid count to double, the tally had crossed 10 lakh cases on July 17.

Delhi High Court on Friday allowed Delhi University to conduct online open-book exams For final-year students, in compliance with the directions passed by the University Grants Commission and the court.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today delivered the inaugural address at the Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under the National Education Policy.

PM Modi said that Education Policy Stresses On How To Think, Not What To Think.

Former union minister and BJP leader Manoj Sinha took oath as the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

He is the second Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir after the state was bifurcated and made into a union territory last year.

Heavy rain caused a landslide in Kerala's Idukki district early Friday morning.

Officials say the landslide happened in the Rajamalai area of the district, which is around 25 km from the tourist town of Munnar.

Rhea Chakraborty arrives at the Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai for questioning in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

CBI can't probe Sushant Singh Rajput's case without Maharashtra govt's consent, claims Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer

CBI has registered a case against six accused including Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty and others...
DNA - Published Also reported by •Zee NewsMid-Day


Sushant Singh Rajput's family files caveat in Supreme Court after Rhea Chakraborty's petition to transfer investigation

After Rhea Chakraborty filed a petition to transfer investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death...
DNA - Published Also reported by •Zee NewsMid-Day


Did Rhea & family leave their Mumbai home?

While Sushant’s dad, K.K. Singh has lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and her family in...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this

ShanavasShamna

SS 4 SSR RT @Abhybhattachar1: (Hang) #Warriors4SSR murder case: Rhea Chakraborty arrives at Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai. ED re… 12 seconds ago

belwaramit

amit kumar RT @arnabofficial7: Breaking: Rhea Chakraborty arrives at Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai after rejection of her request tha… 14 seconds ago

imrmesh

Ramesh chaudhary RT @Kanganaoffcial: Culprit Rhea Chakraborty arrives at Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai after rejection of her request that t… 39 seconds ago

Mr__07x

𝐊𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐚𝐧 𝐍𝐞𝐢𝐥 2.0 RT @Mr__07x: Culprit Rhea Chakraborty Arrives At Enforcement Directorate (ED) Office in Mumbai After Rejection Of Her Request That The Reco… 44 seconds ago

foodieheals

foodieheals RT @rakeshsingh1115: Culprit Rhea Chakraborty arrives at Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai after rejection of her request that… 50 seconds ago

sheetaly

sheetal bamrah RT @onelyHrt: Breaking: Rhea Chakraborty arrives at Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai after rejection of her request that the… 51 seconds ago

Piyu_P__

𝓟𝓘𝓨𝓤 RT @Dragon_Queeeen: Breaking..!! Rhea Chakraborty arrives at Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai. Earlier she had requested ED… 58 seconds ago

ShraddhaKancha2

Shraddha Kanchan RT @chilliflake_s: Culprit Rhea Chakraborty arrives at Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai after rejection of her request that th… 1 minute ago


Related videos from verified sources

Sushant Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty arrives at ED office in Mumbai [Video]

Sushant Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty arrives at ED office in Mumbai

Rhea Chakraborty arrived at Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai on August 07. ED had rejected her earlier request that the recording of her statement be postponed till Supreme Court hearing...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:09Published
Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari released from quarantine, to leave for Patna today [Video]

Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari released from quarantine, to leave for Patna today

Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who was quarantined in Mumbai, will leave for Patna on Aug 07. Mumbai Police had quarantined Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari. Tiwari had come to Mumbai to investigate in..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: ED interrogated Rhea Chakraborty's associate Samuel Miranda for 9 hours [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: ED interrogated Rhea Chakraborty's associate Samuel Miranda for 9 hours

Rhea Chakraborty's associate Samuel Miranda left Enforcement Directorate (ED) office late night on August 06 in Mumbai. He was interrogated for about 9 hours.Meanwhile, Central Bureau of Investigation..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:08Published