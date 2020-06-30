Mumbai rains | Landslide in Western Express Highway, heavy traffic: Latest updates

Landslide was reported from Western Express Highway in Mumbai’s Kandivali on Tuesday morning after heavy rainfall.

No casualties were reported, Mumbai Fire Brigade informed.

Mumbai woke up to heavy rainfall and waterlogged streets.

Heavy traffic was also seen at several roads in the city.

Several areas in Mumbai were waterlogged.

In some areas, water had entered houses.

IMD issued a read warning for Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri.

BMC has asked offices in Mumbai to remain shut in view of the rain.

Suburban services stopped at Vadala and Parel.

Watch the video for more details.