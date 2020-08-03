Sports return at Corning High School

Back.

Practice is on for corning high's volleyball team& v: a lot of teams in other counties are not able to practice right now, how grateful are you to be practicing today& im super thankful and grateful, i can't even express how grateful i am, especially because a lot of people aren't able to get together& according to corning high's athletic director john studer, tehama county approved the cardinals athletic plan to practice& and as of now, the cardinals are preparing for a september start& i was really excited when i heard there would be more of a possibility of playing just because i love playing sports and it's part of my life all the time and it just gives me another season to play& studer says the cardinals are also anticipating a move to january because of the leagues they plan in.

For example, their opponent may not have county approval.

So if the fall sports gets pushed back to the spring or even the winter, how hard would it be to choose a sport, you play three sports& it'd be a really hard decision because i would have to say goodbye to the two other sports that i love to do but i would have to go with the sport that i would play in college which is basketball..

Like sanaya, mayzee also one local