Siddaramaiah tests positive for Covid-19, in same hospital as BS Yediyurappa|Oneindia News

After Karnataka Chief Minister, now Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has also tested positive for Coronavirus.

He tweeted out that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and that he has been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors.

The Congress leader asked all those who came in contact with him to check out for symptoms and to quarantine themselves.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who tested positive on Sunday, is also undergoing treatment for coronavirus infection at the same Manipal Hospital.

Yediyurappa's daughter Padmavathi has also tested positive, while his son, Vijayendra, has tested negative.

Six staff members working in Yediyurappa's office tested positive for the disease on Monday.

