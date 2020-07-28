Global  
 

Donald Trump: Coronavirus exploding around world
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:01s - Published
United States president Donald Trump tells reporters that countries all overthe world are "exploding" with coronavirus.

Mr Trump said the US governmenttask force to tackle the crisis had not been given enough credit for its work.

Covid 19 coronavirus: Australian reporter Jonathan Swan corners Donald Trump on pandemic

 Sometimes it is practically impossible to distil Donald Trump's public appearances into coherent, easily digestible news stories.That was the case back in June,..
New Zealand Herald

US should get a very large percentage of TikTok sale proceeds: Trump

 Washington, Aug 4 (PTI) President Donald Trump has demanded that the US treasury should get a substantial chunk of the TikTok sale proceeds, as he set September..
WorldNews

TikTok: What TikTokers make of Trump's ban threat

 The confusion around the video app's future has left creators at a loose end - or issuing goodbyes.
BBC News

Covid 19 coronavirus: US turns on another expert, Deborah Birx, led by Nancy Pelosi

 The United States appears to be turning on another of its top coronavirus experts as it approaches five million infections and 160,000 deaths.For months,..
New Zealand Herald

Covid 19 coronavirus: Tahiti cruise passenger tests positive for virus

 By RNZ A cruise ship passenger in French Polynesia has tested positive for Covid-19, forcing all travellers on board the MS Paul Gauguin to isolate in their..
New Zealand Herald
Urgent Care: March, April Saw Massive Decline In ER Visits [Video]

Urgent Care: March, April Saw Massive Decline In ER Visits

Data from more than 20 emergency rooms across five states seems to confirm anecdotal reports from health care workers. According to Gizmodo, emergency rooms across the US saw a massive decline in visits in March and April. The study speculates the decline was possibly due to people fearing they'd contract the novel coronavirus COVID-19 if they sought medical care. ER data from Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, and North Carolina were included in the study.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published
Covid update: Ayodhya priest worried; South Korea on India, vaccines; gym rules [Video]

Covid update: Ayodhya priest worried; South Korea on India, vaccines; gym rules

From another Ayodhya priest testing positive days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, to the government issuing guidelines for gymnasiums and yoga centres ahead of their reopening from August 5 - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. The World Health Organisation has reportedly completed the groundwork in China for an investigation into the origin of the virus which causes the Covid-19 illness. WHO Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, also warned the world that although there is hope of development of an effective vaccine, there is also the possibility that we might never have a 'silver bullet' against the disease. Meanwhile, South Korean envoy to India, Shin Bong-kil, said that India has always been important when it comes to vaccines and the country also has a strong pharmaceutical industry. A controversy has broken out over the admission of Union Home minister Amit Shah to a private hospital in Gurugram after he tested positive for Covid infection. Congress' Shashi Tharoor said that patronage of the powerful is important to maintain public faith in government institutions. India also crossed a milestone in its fight against the virus. The country passed the landmark of 2 crore total tests on August 2. Watch the full video for the other updates regarding the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:46Published

Practice Updates Regarding Coronavirus

 Coronavirus Update In light of RECOMMENDATIONS from the ADA and the CDC, we’re briefly changing the manner in which our training works. We suggest that the..
WorldNews

Twitter flags Trump posts but continues to allow Iran’s Supreme Leader to call for the destruction of Israel

(Natural News) It’s quite obvious by now that not only are the major social media platforms...
NaturalNews.com - Published

What would a Joe Biden victory mean for world diplomacy?

What would a Joe Biden victory mean for world diplomacy? A Joe Biden presidency would likely see a foreign policy about-face for the US with many of President...
WorldNews - Published

Trump bets on Covid-19 vaccine for political shot in arm

US President Donald Trump vowed to defeat the coronavirus by "unleashing American scientific genius"...
IndiaTimes - Published


JulieMosquedo

زيادة المتابعين WITH THE CORONAVIRUS EXPLODING RAMPANTLY AND THE FAILURE OF DONALD TRUMP TO COMPETENTLY ADDRESS THIS GROWING CRISIS… https://t.co/BiaKSwmdGP 1 day ago

ElephantWatcher

The Elephant Watcher RT @IAmJoeTrudeau: Failure to Launch. Donald Trump said the economy was taking off like a rocket ship. In reality, it’s exploding. https://… 2 days ago

IAmJoeTrudeau

JoeTrudeau Failure to Launch. Donald Trump said the economy was taking off like a rocket ship. In reality, it’s exploding.… https://t.co/joge42Xlck 2 days ago

scotfasco

scotfasco @GOPChairwoman @realDonaldTrump Donald Trump is a Malignant Narcissist that preys on weakness! Failed Coronavirus p… https://t.co/1tbXXDed8V 2 days ago

tabruns

T B RT @essenviews: German View: With the infection rate exploding and the economy in collapse, Donald Trump has failed spectacularly as a cris… 5 days ago


Pandemic Pummels Probability Of POTUS Beating Biden [Video]

Pandemic Pummels Probability Of POTUS Beating Biden

As the novel coronavirus pandemic grinds the American economy to a pulp, US President Donald Trump's popularity with voters has gone the same way. According to CNN, the national political landscape..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published
Exclusive: Gov. Ron DeSantis On Being 'Tethered' To The Trump Administration [Video]

Exclusive: Gov. Ron DeSantis On Being 'Tethered' To The Trump Administration

CBS4's Jim DeFede went one-on-one with the governor, who was giving his first formal interview since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 07:14Published
Trump labels Birx 'pathetic' in tweet [Video]

Trump labels Birx 'pathetic' in tweet

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump took a public swipe at White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx a day after she said infections from the virus were "extraordinarily widespread"..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:17Published