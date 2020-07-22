Ram Mandir was BJP's agenda since beginning, and now has fulfilled: Narottam Mishra

Politics over the Ram temple foundation laying event is escalating with every passing day. Congress leader Digvijaya Singh claimed that BJP leaders were being found Covid positive due since they're not following the beliefs of Hinduism. BJP was quick to respond with MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra likening the Congress leader to an 'asur'. Digivijaya Singh launched another attack on the BJP, this time mocking the foundation stone laying event on the 5th saying, Rajiv Gandhi had already performed Shilanyas earlier. Digvijaya has also called on PM Modi to defer the foundation laying ceremony saying that the date was inauspicious. The war of words come just two days before the grand 'bhoomi poojan' event in Ayodhya. PM Modi is all set to lay the foundation stone in the presence of 200 other dignitaries, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Grand preparations are underway in the temple town to make the event a mini-diwali like affair. Coming as it does in the middle of a pandemic, all preventive measures have also been taken at the temple site. Watch the full video for all the details.
While addressing the media in Bhopal on July 22, the Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Narottam Mishra spoke on imposing complete lockdown in Bhopal. He said, "Lockdown to be imposed in Bhopal for 10 days from 08:00 pm on July 24. It will be a complete lockdown in the city as the number of cases is rising." There are over 7,080 active cases of COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh.
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia met former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan on August 17. Both leaders met at the latter's residence in Indore. Later reacting on Digvijaya Singh's tweet where he said, water of Chambal hates Traitors, Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "He has the full freedom to say whatever he wants, in the end there is only one god and that is the people. They will decide who is real and fake."
Congress leader and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Digvijaya Singh joined 'Satyagrah' of 'Kendriya Shram Sangathan' on August 09. "Since 2014, all steps taken by them (Centre) are anti-labourer. They want to make public sector unviable in order to show that public sector has no technical competence, thus should be privatized," said Digvijaya Singh.
BJP National Vice President Uma Bharti said Lord Ram is not a political figure and belongs to everyone. Speaking on the foundation laying ceremony, Bharti said BJP does not have a “patent” on lord Ram. Congress leader Digvijaya Singh thanked Bharti on Twitter. Bharti will be skipping the bhoomi pujan event in Ayodhya on August 5. Bharti to skip the event in view of coronavirus spread. The leader will be at Saryu River bank during the event.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day said that Ramjanmbhoomi issue that prevailed for centuries, has been resolved peacefully. "Construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya started 10 days ago. Ramjanmbhoomi issue that prevailed for centuries, has been resolved peacefully. The conduct of people of the country has been unprecedented and is an inspiration for future," said PM Modi.
A man from Madhya Pradesh cycled 85 km with his son to ensure that he gets to appear for his class 10 examination. Shobhram, who hails from Manawar Tehsil in Dhar district said he has no other choice as public transport was unavailable. Shobhram said that he does not own a motorcyle or any other private means of transport and hence had no other option but cycle to the venue ith his son. Shobhram's son Ashish had to appear for his maths exam on Tuesday so they left their home on Monday afternoon. They spent the night in Mandav and reached the examination centre in Dhar a few minutes before the time. Shobhram had been doing different jobs to earn enough to pay for the examination form. Ashish, who managed to take the examination, said that he wants to become an officer when he grows up. The class 10 examination was being conducted under the state government's ‘Ruk Jana Nahin’ scheme. Watch the full video for all the details on the story.
August 20 marks the birth anniversary of former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid him tribute on his birth anniversary at Veer Bhumi in Delhi. Other Congress leaders also paid floral tribute to the former PM. Rajiv Gandhi served India from 1984 to 1989 and was youngest PM at age of 40.
BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi spoke to Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad on the issue of the Ram Temple, the Covid pandemic and the way forward for India. Trivedi said that Ram Rajya was the political vision of the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi. He also said that the secular essence of the country is derived from the ideals of Lord Ram and added that all rights enjoyed by the citizens of India are inspired by the values of Lord Ram. The BJP Rajya Sabha MP also lauded PM Modi's handling of the Covid crisis and said that enough steps had been taken to bring the economy back on track in the wake of the pandemic. Trivedi said that Prime Minister Modi's popularity had increased during the last 6 months. He added that the policies of the Modi government would lead to India becoming an exporter of defence equipment soon. He also spoke on the upcoming Independence Day celebrations in the country in the backdrop of the pandemic. Watch the latest episode of In Focus for all the details.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke at the foundation-laying of the new Ram temple in Ayodhya. He hailed the democratic institutions of India for the resolution of the decades-long Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute. Adityanath said that many generations had perished waiting for the moment of construction of a grand temple for the Hindu god Ram, believed to have been born in Ayodhya, at the spot where the Babri mosque once stood. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 'helping Indians witness this proud moment'. Watch the full video for more.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the stage at the foundation-laying of the new Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. He called the shrine being built a 'modern symbol' of Indian culture. He compared the precautions to be taken amid the Covid-19 pandemic to the 'maryada' supposedly personified by the Hindu god. Watch the video for his full speech.
A Muslim family-based in Ayodhya has been making 'Khadaus' (wooden footwear) for Hindu saints for several generations, which is also their primary source of income. Mohd. Azam said he is the fifth generation in his family who has carried forward the tradition. "I make Khadaus, which are used by Hindu saints, for a living. These are also worshipped by many people. I am the fifth generation in my family who is making this, and carrying forward the tradition which was started by my ancestors," he told. Khadau possesses a great significance in the Hindu religion, in particular. In the epic mythology Ramayana, Bharat, Lord Ram's younger brother, placed 'Khadaus' of Rama on the throne as a symbol of the latter's authority over the kingdom. It is thus an object of worship for many, even today.