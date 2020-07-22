Global  
 

Ram Mandir was BJP's agenda since beginning, and now has fulfilled: Narottam Mishra

Ram Mandir was BJP's agenda since beginning, and now has fulfilled: Narottam Mishra

Ram Mandir was BJP's agenda since beginning, and now has fulfilled: Narottam Mishra

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra reacted to Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's tweet where he gave the credit of Ram Mandir to Rajiv Gandhi.

Narottam Mishra said, "Do they assume that Ram Bhakts are stupid?

On one hand there is 'Sundar kand' and on the other hand Congress' 'Lanka kand'.

Party whose president, Sonia ji has not said a word, how can that party take the credit of Ram Temple.

One person is talking about delaying the date, another is talking about 'Sundar kand.'

Ram Mandir was a part of BJP's agenda, we said that 'saugand ram ki khate hai, mandir wahi banayege' (we swear on Lord Rama, temple will be constructed there only)."


