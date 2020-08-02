Tracking the Tropics | August 4, morning update

Lost dog found safe after escaping Banfield Pet Hospital in Brandon five days ago



Since last Wednesday, Sasha Whittington has been desperately searching for her dog, Kalo. The seven-year-old Border Collie-Australian Shepherd mix slipped away from a vet tech on Wednesday morning and ran out the automatic front doors at Banfield Pet Hospital on State Road 60 in Brandon. A viewer who saw the story on ABC Action News on Friday contacted Whittington about seeing Kalo cross the busy State Road 60.

