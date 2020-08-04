Global  
 

Victoria bans self-isolators from outdoor exercise
Victoria bans self-isolators from outdoor exercise

Victoria bans self-isolators from outdoor exercise

Australia's hard-hit state of Victoria banned self-isolating people fromexercising outdoors and introduced tougher fines for people infected withCovid-19 who breach their isolation.

