Victoria bans self-isolators from outdoor exercise

Victoria (Australia) State in Australia
‘I feel lost’: Fears for Melbourne's multicultural businesses as Stage 4 restrictions biteVictorian businesses are preparing to modify their operations or shut their doors by midnight on Wednesday, leaving some feeling 'lost' and at odds with their..
SBS
Police single out so-called 'sovereign citizens' for breaking Victoria's coronavirus mask rulesVictoria's Police Commissioner Shane Patton said 60 people had been fined for not wearing masks on Monday night alone.
SBS
Victoria Police officer allegedly brutally bashed in Melbourne by anti-maskerVictoria Police issued 161 fines on Monday to people flouting coronavirus restrictions, including 60 people who were not wearing masks.
SBS
The Conversation: Why Melbourne's stage 4 lockdown should cover all of VictoriaCOMMENT: The restrictions in place for metropolitan Melbourne now are in some ways stricter than those that were in force during New Zealand's Covid-19 lockdown...
New Zealand Herald
