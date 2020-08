Hindustan Times RT @htlifeandstyle: #rakhi2020: From #KareenaKapoorKhan and #Kajol to #MalaikaArora and #AnanyaPanday, here are some of our favourites cele… 3 hours ago

HT Life&Style #rakhi2020: From #KareenaKapoorKhan and #Kajol to #MalaikaArora and #AnanyaPanday, here are some of our favourites… https://t.co/UaIJXpBCdU 3 hours ago

koo_yisah_2513 RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: #RakshaBandhan2020: Inside #KareenaKapoorKhan, Saif Ali Khan, #RanbirKapoor, #RiddhimaKapoorSahni's fam-jam with #AliaB… 4 hours ago

ᖇเтH𝓋เ𝓀👻 Just realised Alia Bhatt and Tara Sutaria will be sisters-in-law if everything works out 5 hours ago

Test_Sherlock acc test4 Raksha Bandhan 2020: Inside The Kapoors' Family Lunch. Bonus - Alia Bhatt https://t.co/d6HovPQyZp 9 hours ago

Bulletin Hours Check out how the Kapoor family celebrated Rakha Bandhan. Alia Bhatt and Tara Sutaria were also present at the fami… https://t.co/t3uFDvXDIl 18 hours ago