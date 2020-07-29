Football rumours from the media

|
Jadon Sancho English association football player
Manchester United agree personal terms with Sancho - media reports
Jadon Sancho in profile
Jadon Sancho: Borussia Dortmund set deal deadline for Man Utd targetBorussia Dortmund set a 10 August deadline for any deal for Jadon Sancho - Manchester United's top transfer target - to be agreed.
BBC News
Dortmund set 10 August deadline for Man Utd target Sancho dealBorussia Dortmund set a 10 August deadline for any deal for Jadon Sancho - Manchester United's top transfer target - to be agreed.
BBC News
Alexis Sánchez Chilean association football player
Inter want to sign Man Utd striker Sanchez after loanInter Milan want to sign Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez on a permanent deal following his successful loan spell.
BBC News
Manchester United F.C. Association football club
Gael Clichy: Ex-Manchester City defender on Manchester United, Pep Guardiola and TurkeyEx-Arsenal and Man City defender Gael Clichy discusses Man Utd hopes, winning the title in Turkey and following in Pep Guardiola's footsteps.
BBC News
Willian to turn down Chelsea after Arsenal talks - Tuesday's gossipWillian to turn down Chelsea after holding Arsenal talks, Man Utd will wait to make Grealish move, Chelsea join Reguilon chase, plus more.
BBC News
Inter Milan Association football club based in Milan, Italy
Lukaku: Inter going the right wayInter concluded the...
WorldNews
'Conte's work has made itself felt' - Inter chief Marotta responds to manager's outburstInter CEO Giuseppe Marotta has responded to Antonio Conte's outburst over a lack of support from the board at San Siro, insisting the Italian manager's "work has..
WorldNews
Juve lose to Roma - their first home defeat since April 2018Champions Juventus suffer a first Serie A home defeat in 40 matches, losing to Roma 3-1 as they finish only one point clear of Inter Milan at the top.
BBC News
