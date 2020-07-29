Football rumours from the media

Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:52s - Published
All the potential comings and goings making headlines including AlexisSanchez's paycut to join Inter Milan, and Manchester United’s potential swoopfor Jadon Sancho.

Jadon Sancho Jadon Sancho English association football player

Manchester United agree personal terms with Sancho - media reports [Video]

Manchester United agree personal terms with Sancho - media reports

Jadon Sancho could break the British transfer by completing a move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United as early as this week, according to media reports.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:54Published
Jadon Sancho in profile [Video]

Jadon Sancho in profile

Manchester United have inched closer to signing Jadon Sancho, with BorussiaDortmund willing to agreen to an initial fee according to The Independent.Take a look at the winger in profile.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

Jadon Sancho: Borussia Dortmund set deal deadline for Man Utd target

 Borussia Dortmund set a 10 August deadline for any deal for Jadon Sancho - Manchester United's top transfer target - to be agreed.
BBC News

Dortmund set 10 August deadline for Man Utd target Sancho deal

 Borussia Dortmund set a 10 August deadline for any deal for Jadon Sancho - Manchester United's top transfer target - to be agreed.
BBC News

Alexis Sánchez Alexis Sánchez Chilean association football player

Inter want to sign Man Utd striker Sanchez after loan

 Inter Milan want to sign Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez on a permanent deal following his successful loan spell.
BBC News

Manchester United F.C. Manchester United F.C. Association football club

Gael Clichy: Ex-Manchester City defender on Manchester United, Pep Guardiola and Turkey

 Ex-Arsenal and Man City defender Gael Clichy discusses Man Utd hopes, winning the title in Turkey and following in Pep Guardiola's footsteps.
BBC News

Willian to turn down Chelsea after Arsenal talks - Tuesday's gossip

 Willian to turn down Chelsea after holding Arsenal talks, Man Utd will wait to make Grealish move, Chelsea join Reguilon chase, plus more.
BBC News

Inter Milan Inter Milan Association football club based in Milan, Italy

Lukaku: Inter going the right way

 Inter concluded the...
WorldNews

'Conte's work has made itself felt' - Inter chief Marotta responds to manager's outburst

 Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta has responded to Antonio Conte's outburst over a lack of support from the board at San Siro, insisting the Italian manager's "work has..
WorldNews

Juve lose to Roma - their first home defeat since April 2018

 Champions Juventus suffer a first Serie A home defeat in 40 matches, losing to Roma 3-1 as they finish only one point clear of Inter Milan at the top.
BBC News

