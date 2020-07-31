Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID: India's recovered cases are now double the active infections, informs govt
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:32s - Published
COVID: India's recovered cases are now double the active infections, informs govt

COVID: India's recovered cases are now double the active infections, informs govt

The Union Health Ministry on August 04 briefed the media in Delhi, over the current COVID-19 situation in nation.

Speaking in press conference, Ministry of Health, Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan stated that more than 6.6 lakh COVID-19 tests have been conducted in last 24 hours in the nation.

Adding on it, he said recovered cases are now double of the active cases in India.

He said, "More than 2 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted, including more than 6.6 lakh tests in the last 24 hours.

Recovered cases are now double of the active cases.

The case fatality rate is lowest since the first lockdown."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Mom's viral Facebook post about Indiana football player's COVID-19 issues serves as warning

 Debbie Rucker, the mother of Indiana freshman Brady Feeney, says the lineman could face heart issues after a long, tough battle with COVID-19.
USATODAY.com
COVID-19: Active cases reduces in Delhi, capital slips from 2nd to 14th position [Video]

COVID-19: Active cases reduces in Delhi, capital slips from 2nd to 14th position

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain informed that Delhi has slipped on the table of COVID-19 active cases. "Earlier it was on second position and now it is on the fourteen position in terms of active cases," Satyendar Jain said. On serological survey, he said, "We will have to extend the serological survey in Delhi by 2 more days. Around 15,000 samples will be collected during the survey."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:25Published

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

NEP 2020: S Korea thinking to establish Korean language institute in Delhi, says Envoy [Video]

NEP 2020: S Korea thinking to establish Korean language institute in Delhi, says Envoy

Republic of Korea's Ambassador to India, Shin Bong-kil, on August 03 stated that the South Korean government is thinking to establish Korean language institute in Delhi. His statement comes after India's new National Education Policy offered several languages at secondary level including the Korean language. Bong-kil said, "Happy to hear Korean language will be offered at secondary level, it was reported heavily in Korean media. Korean government is thinking of giving extensive help and establishing Korean language institute in Delhi." Earlier, the new NEP passed by the cabinet and did away with the 34-year-old education policy and brought with it a number of changes.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:29Published

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Cabinet ministry of Government of India

International Air Travel: Centre issues fresh guidelines; passengers to undergo mandatory 7-day paid quarantine

 The MoHFW guidelines added that the passengers will have to give an undertaking that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days, including 7 days paid..
DNA

DCGI nod to Serum Institute of India for phase 2 & 3 clinical trials of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine

 The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given nod to the Serum Institute of India for conducting phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of the Oxford..
IndiaTimes

India reports 52,972 new coronavirus infections

 BENGALURU (Reuters) - India reported 52,972 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 1.8 million, data from the Ministry of Health..
WorldNews

International travel: Fresh guidelines issued by Health Ministry; here's all you need to know

 International air travel guidelines were issued by the Health Ministry, which will be operational from August 8. The new guidelines include instructions for..
DNA

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Covid-19 in India: Recoveries hit 10L, fatality rate 2.2%

Recoveries from Covid-19 crossed the 10-lakh mark in India on Thursday, almost double the load of...
IndiaTimes - Published

At 2.18%, India's Covid-19 fatality rate among lowest; just 0.28% patients on ventilator: Vardhan

India's Covid-19 case fatality rate is progressively declining and now stands at 2.18 per cent, one...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this

electionfactsin

ELECTIONFACTS The number of recovered COVID-19 patients in India is increasing daily and is now over double the number of active… https://t.co/0jiIJviuNV 3 seconds ago

BharetAhuja

भरत आहूजा RT @MumbaiMirror: Good News for India! https://t.co/2jUDXSsFdV 10 minutes ago

Piyushsthr

Piyush Suthar 🇮🇳 Latest Covid-19 News! 👨‍🔬 WorldWide 🌍 Cases Today :- 45,207 (18,480,548) Recovered Today :- 40,284 (11,706,164) De… https://t.co/HlDPdMuLMj 19 minutes ago

Aliex67852337

Aliex RT @PTI_News: Recovered cases at 12.30 lakh are two times the number of active cases of COVID-19 in India: Health ministry 51 minutes ago

MumbaiMirror

Mumbai Mirror Good News for India! https://t.co/2jUDXSsFdV 59 minutes ago

covid_bot_India

🇮🇳 COVID19_BOT 🇮🇳 country : India confirmed : 1864561 new_cases : 9230 deaths : 39057 recovered : 1235841 active : 589663 critical :… https://t.co/2EjLORZ4bz 1 hour ago

Ravindra_TNIE

P Ravindra Babu_TNIE RT @NewIndianXpress: For the first time after the first lockdown, the #COVID fatality rate is at its lowest, at 2.10% and recovered cases a… 1 hour ago

ptcnews

PTC NEWS #Recoveredcases are now double the #activecases : #HealthMinistry #Coronavirus #COVID19 #Covid_19 https://t.co/b1yKUZVSKZ 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19: India reports single-day spike of 52,050 cases [Video]

COVID-19: India reports single-day spike of 52,050 cases

India reported a single-day spike of 52,050 in last 24 hours taking the country's tally to 18,55,746. So far, the country has 5, 86, 298 active cases. With 803 new deaths, the death toll rises to 38938..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:24Published
Covid update: Ayodhya priest worried; South Korea on India, vaccines; gym rules [Video]

Covid update: Ayodhya priest worried; South Korea on India, vaccines; gym rules

From another Ayodhya priest testing positive days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, to the government issuing guidelines for gymnasiums and yoga centres ahead of their reopening from..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:46Published
COVID update: India to start late stage trials of Oxford vaccine, Shivraj tests positive again [Video]

COVID update: India to start late stage trials of Oxford vaccine, Shivraj tests positive again

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given approval to Serum Institute of India (SII), Pune, to conduct Phase II and III clinical trials of Oxford University. According to the World Health..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:38Published