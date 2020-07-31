COVID: India's recovered cases are now double the active infections, informs govt

|
Mom's viral Facebook post about Indiana football player's COVID-19 issues serves as warningDebbie Rucker, the mother of Indiana freshman Brady Feeney, says the lineman could face heart issues after a long, tough battle with COVID-19.
COVID-19: Active cases reduces in Delhi, capital slips from 2nd to 14th position
NEP 2020: S Korea thinking to establish Korean language institute in Delhi, says Envoy
International Air Travel: Centre issues fresh guidelines; passengers to undergo mandatory 7-day paid quarantineThe MoHFW guidelines added that the passengers will have to give an undertaking that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days, including 7 days paid..
DCGI nod to Serum Institute of India for phase 2 & 3 clinical trials of Oxford Covid-19 vaccineThe Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given nod to the Serum Institute of India for conducting phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of the Oxford..
India reports 52,972 new coronavirus infectionsBENGALURU (Reuters) - India reported 52,972 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 1.8 million, data from the Ministry of Health..
International travel: Fresh guidelines issued by Health Ministry; here's all you need to knowInternational air travel guidelines were issued by the Health Ministry, which will be operational from August 8. The new guidelines include instructions for..
