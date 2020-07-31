COVID: India's recovered cases are now double the active infections, informs govt

The Union Health Ministry on August 04 briefed the media in Delhi, over the current COVID-19 situation in nation.

Speaking in press conference, Ministry of Health, Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan stated that more than 6.6 lakh COVID-19 tests have been conducted in last 24 hours in the nation.

Adding on it, he said recovered cases are now double of the active cases in India.

He said, "More than 2 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted, including more than 6.6 lakh tests in the last 24 hours.

Recovered cases are now double of the active cases.

The case fatality rate is lowest since the first lockdown."