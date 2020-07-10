They have crossed 'laxman rekha': Punjab Congress chief on party MPs asking CBI, ED probe

He said that Partap Singh Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo have crossed the 'laxman Rekha' and Congress party cannot afford to have such members who are trying to bite its own hand which is feeding them.
"I believe Congress party cannot afford to have such members who are trying to bite the hand which is feeding them.
They have crossed 'Laxman Rekha' (line of self restraint) by going to governor and seeking CBI and ED probe against their own govt," said Jakhar.
Recently, Congress Rajya Sabha members from Punjab, Partap Singh Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo wrote letter to the Governor asking CBI and ED probe into production of illegal liquor in the state.
The government has accepted Bihar government's request of CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Centre's senior second-most law officer Tushar Mehta stated it before the Supreme Court on Wednesday. Solicitor General Mehta made the submission during hearing of a plea by actor Rhea Chakraborty. Rhea had sought transfer of the case registered in Patna to Mumbai. The top court asked the parties involved to file their response in three days. SC has also ordered Maharashtra government to apprise court of the stage of probe by Mumbai Police. The case will now be heard next week. Sushant's father KK Singh had filed a police complaint against Rhea in Patna. Singh accused her of abetting his son's alleged suicide in June and alleged that Rhea illegally transferred Rs 15 crore from his son's bank account. Rhea challenged Bihar police's jurisdiction, saying the alleged crime took place in Mumbai. On Tuesday, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had recommended that the CBI take over the case. Kumar said the decision was taken after Sushant's father met state police chief. Sushant's father had also met Kumar seeking CBI investigation in the case. Singh alleged Mumbai police of inaction even after 40 days of actor's death.
In a new turn in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stated before Supreme Court that Centre has accepted Bihar govt's request of CBI enquiry. On August 04, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had recommended CBI enquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Supreme Court also heard Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking direction for transfer of investigation from Patna to Mumbai. Supreme Court directed all parties to file their respective replies within three days. Further hearing in the matter will be held after a week. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.
Hanuman Chalisa recital was organised at former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath's residence in Bhopal on August 04. It was organised ahead of Ram Temple foundation stone laying ceremony, which is scheduled on August 05. Kamal Nath said, "We are sending 11 silver bricks to Ayodhya from the people of Madhya Pradesh, they were bought with donations from Congress members. It's a historic day (tomorrow) for which entire country was waiting. Hanuman Chalisa recital was done for welfare of the state's people."
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on August 2 staged a protest in front of a civil hospital in Tarn Taran over hooch tragedy case. The protestors demanded resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. AAP Punjab president Bhagwant Mann also reached civil hospital and met to the patients and family members of the deceased. He slammed the CM Singh and demanded CBI probe. Hooch tragedy claimed at least 86 lives. Most of the deceased are from Tarn Taran, which accounts for 63 deaths, followed by Amritsar Rural at 12 and Gurdaspur (Batala) at 11. The Punjab Police has arrested 17 more people in a "massive crackdown" spanning more than 100 raids. The total number of arrests in the case has gone up to 25, the police said.
Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on August 4 reacted on the ongoing developments on Sushant Singh Rajputa's alleged suicide case. He said, "It is politics of Bihar election. After election, those who are politicising it won't even know where did Sushant live in Patna and what is his family doing. They will forget everything. Sushant was born in Patna but Mumbai gave him everything," said Raut.
The mortal remains of Rajya Sabha MP and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh being taken to a crematorium in Delhi. His mortal remains were taken from his Chhatarpur residence to a crematorium on August 03. Amar Singh, 64, passed away at a Singapore hospital on August 01. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore for several months.
While speaking to ANI in the national capital, the Member of Parliament (MP) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Jharkhand's Godda constituency, Dr Nishikant Dubey spoke on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He said, "The move to quarantine Bihar officials probing Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is wrong. This shows that there is something suspicious." "National Investigation Agency (NIA), Enforcement Directorate (ED) must probe the matter. It is high time now, Centre should intervene," BJP MP added.
Facing a probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Rhea Chakraborty has now broken her silence over the allegations. She said that she has absolute faith in God and the country's judiciary. She also lashed out at the media and said that she has refrained from commenting on the advice of her lawyers. Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput's relative alleged that the Maharashtra police is not sincerely probing the case and said they have no faith in them. The actor's kin said that all they have done till now is mere formality and they want to brush the case under the carpet. This even as the Enforcement Directorate lodged a money laundering case in the actor's death case based on the FIR filed by the actor's father. The chorus for a CBI probe into the case is also growing with each passing day. Now, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has also sought a CBI probe into the case and said that Chirag Paswan had even raised the issue with the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray. Watch the full video for the details.
BJP has now hit back at the Congress party over the Rajasthan audio tapes row. BJP said that phone tapping by the Rajasthan government was illegal and demanded a CBI probe into it. BJP leaders argued..
