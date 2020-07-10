Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

They have crossed 'laxman rekha': Punjab Congress chief on party MPs asking CBI, ED probe
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:26s - Published
They have crossed 'laxman rekha': Punjab Congress chief on party MPs asking CBI, ED probe

They have crossed 'laxman rekha': Punjab Congress chief on party MPs asking CBI, ED probe

Sunil Jakhar, Punjab Congress president on August 4 reacted on party's two Rajya Sabha members, who demanded CBI and Enforcement Directorate probe against their own party, which is in power in the state.

He said that Partap Singh Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo have crossed the 'laxman Rekha' and Congress party cannot afford to have such members who are trying to bite its own hand which is feeding them.

"I believe Congress party cannot afford to have such members who are trying to bite the hand which is feeding them.

They have crossed 'Laxman Rekha' (line of self restraint) by going to governor and seeking CBI and ED probe against their own govt," said Jakhar.

Recently, Congress Rajya Sabha members from Punjab, Partap Singh Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo wrote letter to the Governor asking CBI and ED probe into production of illegal liquor in the state.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Central Bureau of Investigation Central Bureau of Investigation India government investigating agency

Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Centre accepts Bihar govt's request for CBI probe [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Centre accepts Bihar govt's request for CBI probe

The government has accepted Bihar government's request of CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Centre's senior second-most law officer Tushar Mehta stated it before the Supreme Court on Wednesday. Solicitor General Mehta made the submission during hearing of a plea by actor Rhea Chakraborty. Rhea had sought transfer of the case registered in Patna to Mumbai. The top court asked the parties involved to file their response in three days. SC has also ordered Maharashtra government to apprise court of the stage of probe by Mumbai Police. The case will now be heard next week. Sushant's father KK Singh had filed a police complaint against Rhea in Patna. Singh accused her of abetting his son's alleged suicide in June and alleged that Rhea illegally transferred Rs 15 crore from his son's bank account. Rhea challenged Bihar police's jurisdiction, saying the alleged crime took place in Mumbai. On Tuesday, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had recommended that the CBI take over the case. Kumar said the decision was taken after Sushant's father met state police chief. Sushant's father had also met Kumar seeking CBI investigation in the case. Singh alleged Mumbai police of inaction even after 40 days of actor's death.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:58Published
SSR death case: Centre accepts Bihar govt's recommendation of CBI enquiry [Video]

SSR death case: Centre accepts Bihar govt's recommendation of CBI enquiry

In a new turn in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stated before Supreme Court that Centre has accepted Bihar govt's request of CBI enquiry. On August 04, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had recommended CBI enquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Supreme Court also heard Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking direction for transfer of investigation from Patna to Mumbai. Supreme Court directed all parties to file their respective replies within three days. Further hearing in the matter will be held after a week. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:02Published

Sunil Kumar Jakhar Sunil Kumar Jakhar Indian politician


Indian National Congress Indian National Congress Political party in India

Maharashtra: Former CM Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar dead

 Former Maharashtra chief minister Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar died here on Wednesday after a brief illness, family sources said. Nilangekar, senior Congress..
IndiaTimes
We're sending 11 silver bricks to Ayodhya from people of Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath [Video]

We're sending 11 silver bricks to Ayodhya from people of Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath

Hanuman Chalisa recital was organised at former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath's residence in Bhopal on August 04. It was organised ahead of Ram Temple foundation stone laying ceremony, which is scheduled on August 05. Kamal Nath said, "We are sending 11 silver bricks to Ayodhya from the people of Madhya Pradesh, they were bought with donations from Congress members. It's a historic day (tomorrow) for which entire country was waiting. Hanuman Chalisa recital was done for welfare of the state's people."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Indian political party


Punjab, India Punjab, India State in northern India

Punjab CM dubs hooch deaths 'sheer murder', says won't spare anyone found complicit

 Under fire from the opposition over the spurious liquor tragedy that has claimed over 110 lives, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said no one..
IndiaTimes
Punjab Hooch Tragedy: AAP demands CBI probe [Video]

Punjab Hooch Tragedy: AAP demands CBI probe

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on August 2 staged a protest in front of a civil hospital in Tarn Taran over hooch tragedy case. The protestors demanded resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. AAP Punjab president Bhagwant Mann also reached civil hospital and met to the patients and family members of the deceased. He slammed the CM Singh and demanded CBI probe. Hooch tragedy claimed at least 86 lives. Most of the deceased are from Tarn Taran, which accounts for 63 deaths, followed by Amritsar Rural at 12 and Gurdaspur (Batala) at 11. The Punjab Police has arrested 17 more people in a "massive crackdown" spanning more than 100 raids. The total number of arrests in the case has gone up to 25, the police said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:13Published

Member of parliament Representative of the voters to a parliament

Coronavirus: 'Inexplicable' failure to quarantine travellers to the UK made pandemic 'far worse', say MPs

 UK 'almost unique' in rejecting border checks in crucial March period – without scientific basis – as hundreds of infected passengers arrived every day
Independent

Women's charities and unions call on parliament to suspend 'rape MP' after Tories refuse

 Conservatives have not suspended the MP, who was detained over three alleged incidents
Independent

Rajya Sabha Rajya Sabha Upper house of the Parliament of India

Those politicising Sushant's death will forget him after Bihar elections: Sanjay Raut [Video]

Those politicising Sushant's death will forget him after Bihar elections: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on August 4 reacted on the ongoing developments on Sushant Singh Rajputa's alleged suicide case. He said, "It is politics of Bihar election. After election, those who are politicising it won't even know where did Sushant live in Patna and what is his family doing. They will forget everything. Sushant was born in Patna but Mumbai gave him everything," said Raut.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:55Published

Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh cremated in Delhi

 Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh was cremated at the Chhatarpur crematorium here in the presence of family members and relatives on Monday, two days after he died..
IndiaTimes
Mortal remains of Amar Singh taken to crematorium in Delhi [Video]

Mortal remains of Amar Singh taken to crematorium in Delhi

The mortal remains of Rajya Sabha MP and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh being taken to a crematorium in Delhi. His mortal remains were taken from his Chhatarpur residence to a crematorium on August 03. Amar Singh, 64, passed away at a Singapore hospital on August 01. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore for several months.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:06Published

Enforcement Directorate Enforcement Directorate

Sushant Rajput death case: 'NIA, ED must probe matter, Centre should intervene', says BJP MP [Video]

Sushant Rajput death case: 'NIA, ED must probe matter, Centre should intervene', says BJP MP

While speaking to ANI in the national capital, the Member of Parliament (MP) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Jharkhand's Godda constituency, Dr Nishikant Dubey spoke on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He said, "The move to quarantine Bihar officials probing Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is wrong. This shows that there is something suspicious." "National Investigation Agency (NIA), Enforcement Directorate (ED) must probe the matter. It is high time now, Centre should intervene," BJP MP added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:56Published
Sushant Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty breaks silence l Latest updates [Video]

Sushant Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty breaks silence l Latest updates

Facing a probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Rhea Chakraborty has now broken her silence over the allegations. She said that she has absolute faith in God and the country's judiciary. She also lashed out at the media and said that she has refrained from commenting on the advice of her lawyers. Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput's relative alleged that the Maharashtra police is not sincerely probing the case and said they have no faith in them. The actor's kin said that all they have done till now is mere formality and they want to brush the case under the carpet. This even as the Enforcement Directorate lodged a money laundering case in the actor's death case based on the FIR filed by the actor's father. The chorus for a CBI probe into the case is also growing with each passing day. Now, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has also sought a CBI probe into the case and said that Chirag Paswan had even raised the issue with the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray. Watch the full video for the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:14Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Punjab hooch tragedy | State Congress chief Sunil Jakhar wants action against ‘indisciplined’ party MP duo

Punjab Congress chief miffed with their demand for CBI, ED probe into hooch tragedy
Hindu - Published


Tweets about this

Varun8Vijay

Varun Vijay RT @timesofindia: I believe Congress party can not afford to have such members who are trying to bite the hand which is feeding them. They… 21 hours ago

bothrapawan53

PB RT @ANI: I believe Congress party can not afford to have such members who are trying to bite the hand which is feeding them. They have cros… 1 day ago

timesofindia

The Times Of India I believe Congress party can not afford to have such members who are trying to bite the hand which is feeding them.… https://t.co/MjcfiRTWlO 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

Sushant death: Cops look for flatmate as Bihar dy CM blames 'Bollywood mafia' [Video]

Sushant death: Cops look for flatmate as Bihar dy CM blames 'Bollywood mafia'

The chief of Bihar police commented on the progress in the investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said that the probe team visiting Mumbai was yet to receive..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:11Published
Rajasthan audio tapes: BJP slams Congress for ' phone tapping', seeks CBI probe [Video]

Rajasthan audio tapes: BJP slams Congress for ' phone tapping', seeks CBI probe

BJP has now hit back at the Congress party over the Rajasthan audio tapes row. BJP said that phone tapping by the Rajasthan government was illegal and demanded a CBI probe into it. BJP leaders argued..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:30Published
Vikas Dubey killed: Watch Priyanka Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav & Mayawati's response [Video]

Vikas Dubey killed: Watch Priyanka Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav & Mayawati's response

Gangster Vias Dubey has been killed in an encounter by the UP police after he reportedly tried to flee following an accident. Politics has now escalated over the matter with the Congress, Samajwadi..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:52Published