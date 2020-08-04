Global  
 

Australia military steps in to enforce COVID-19 lockdown
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:58s - Published
Hundreds deployed in Victoria, which has introduced a number of tough measures to control its outbreak.

