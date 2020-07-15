Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

[CDATA[Belarus leader warns of 'harsh sanctions' against opposition protests ahead of presidential vote]]
Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 03:32s - Published
[CDATA[Belarus leader warns of 'harsh sanctions' against opposition protests ahead of presidential vote]]
[CDATA[]]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

CDATA

[CDATA[Beirut blast: Over 100 dead as rescuers battle with Lebanon's 'national disaster']] [Video]

[CDATA[Beirut blast: Over 100 dead as rescuers battle with Lebanon's 'national disaster']]

[CDATA[]]

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:58Published
[CDATA[One dead and scores injured after massive explosion rocks Lebanese capital Beirut]] [Video]

[CDATA[One dead and scores injured after massive explosion rocks Lebanese capital Beirut]]

[CDATA[]]

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 03:26Published
[CDATA[UN chief says COVID-19 has led to largest disruption to education in history]] [Video]

[CDATA[UN chief says COVID-19 has led to largest disruption to education in history]]

[CDATA[]]

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:19Published

Belarus Belarus Country in Eastern Europe

Why European Union is watching the Belarus vote

 On Sunday, some six million Belarussians are eligible to vote in the country’s presidential election. Whether they do or not, the outcome is hardly in doubt..
WorldNews
Ties between Russia and Belarus cool ahead of presidential elections [Video]

Ties between Russia and Belarus cool ahead of presidential elections

Moscow says Lukashenko and Putin expressed confidence that the situation will be settled as the arrest of 33 Russians in Belarus threatens to sour ties between the historic allies.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:10Published
Minsk's Hi-Tech Park: a symbol of growing inequality in Lukashenko's Belarus [Video]

Minsk's Hi-Tech Park: a symbol of growing inequality in Lukashenko's Belarus

Once a sign of progress and a success story for President Alexander Lukashenko, the Hi-Tech Park in Minsk has become a symbol of inequality amid a tanking economy.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 03:16Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Belarus leader warns of 'harsh sanctions' against opposition protests ahead of presidential vote

1
euronews - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Belarus leader warns of 'harsh sanctions' against opposition protests ahead of presidential vote [Video]

Belarus leader warns of 'harsh sanctions' against opposition protests ahead of presidential vote

Belarusian authorities have detained more than 1,000 participants in protests since the campaign's start.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 03:33Published
Belarus cracks down on protests over candidates' election exclusion [Video]

Belarus cracks down on protests over candidates' election exclusion

Hundreds of people have been arrested in Belarus, following protests against the exclusion of the two main opposition candidates from next month’s election.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:35Published
Hundreds protest after opposition candidates barred from running in Belarus election [Video]

Hundreds protest after opposition candidates barred from running in Belarus election

Hundreds took to streets of Minsk on Tuesday (July 14) after two opposition candidates were not allowed to register for the upcoming presidential election. Valery Tsepkalo and Viktor Babaryko are..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:05Published