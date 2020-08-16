Global  
 

Tens of thousands hold biggest protest yet; Lukashenko defiant

Tens of thousands hold biggest protest yet; Lukashenko defiant

Tens of thousands hold biggest protest yet; Lukashenko defiant

Belarusian leader rejects calls to step down as tens of thousands rally for largest protest yet against disputed vote.


Defiant Belarus leader says no to fresh polls amid rival protests [Video]

Defiant Belarus leader says no to fresh polls amid rival protests

Lukashenko rejects calls to step down as thousands rally for the biggest demonstration yet against disputed election.

Thousands attend anti-government protests in Belarus [Video]

Thousands attend anti-government protests in Belarus

Anti-government protests were held in towns all over Belarus on Sunday (August 16).

Tens of thousands rally in Minsk as Lukashenko vows to stay on

 Tens of thousands of Belarusians rallied in Minsk today in the biggest demonstration yet against a disputed election, as President Alexander Lukashenko rejected..
Belarus president rejects possibility of election rerun amid huge protests

 Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, under pressure from huge protests after an election that gave him a sixth term in a landslide, has vehemently rejected..
Strikes expected in Belarus after mass protests

 Rallies against the disputed election were held over the weekend but the president remains defiant.
AP Top Stories August 16 P

 Here are the top stories for Sunday, Aug. 16: House Dems summon postal leaders to hearing on mail delays; Four killed in shootings across Cincinnati; Crews..
Tens of thousands of anti-government protesters gather in Minsk [Video]

Tens of thousands of anti-government protesters gather in Minsk

Tens of thousands of people marched in Belarus against authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

Tens of thousands rally in Minsk as Lukashenko vows to stay on

Tens of thousands rally in Minsk as Lukashenko vows to stay on Tens of thousands of Belarusians rallied in Minsk today in the biggest demonstration yet against a...
