Thousands attend anti-government protests in Belarus

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:51s - Published
Thousands attend anti-government protests in Belarus

Thousands attend anti-government protests in Belarus

Anti-government protests were held in towns all over Belarus on Sunday (August 16).

David Doyle reports

Russia has said it is ready to offer military assistance "if necessary" to Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko as demonstrators held one of the biggest protests yet against his contested re-election.

The protest in Minsk attracted tens of thousands of people despite two deaths and thousands of detentions since last Sunday's vote.

Opponents of Lukashenko say that poll was rigged to disguise the fact that he has lost public support.

He denies losing, citing official results that gave him over 80% of the vote.

On Sunday the Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin had told Lukashenko that Moscow was ready to assist Belarus in accordance with a collective military pact and that external pressure was being applied to the country.

It did not say where that pressure was coming from but at a rally of his supporters on Sunday, Lukashenko was more forthcoming.

"NATO tanks and jets are on standby within 15 minutes' reach of our borders.

This is not for nothing.

NATO forces are rattling tank tracks at our doors.

Military power is building up on the western border of our country.

Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, and unfortunately our brother Ukraine, its leadership, are telling us to hold a new election." A NATO spokeswoman said there was no NATO build up at the border and added that the 30-nation military alliance was watching the situation closely.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, [tik-a-nos-kai-a] Lukashenko's opponent in the contested election, had called for a huge "March of Freedom" in the capital as well as other towns and cities on Sunday.

A Reuters reporter estimated that 200,000 had gathered in Minsk where there was a "carnival atmosphere".

Around 5,000 people attended the pro-Lukashenko protest according to an estimate - though the Belaruisan Interior Ministry said it was 65,000.




