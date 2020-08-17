Workers of Belarus strike en masse in wake of historic weekend of opposition protests

After a weekend of historic anti-Lukashenko protests across Belarus, many workers are striking en masse.

Footage from August 17 shows multiple demonstrations in the capital of Minsk, including employees of Belarus Television striking; the channel is well-known for its pro-government stance.

Employees of the Minsk Tractor Works and the Minsk Electrotechnical Plant have marched to the Minsk Wheeled Tractor Plant to protest a visit from Lukashenko where they were heard chanting: "Go away!" On August 9 Alexander Lukashenko won the presidential election with 80% of the vote prompting mass protests and accusations of vote-rigging.