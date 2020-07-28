Global  
 

Google's Pixel 4a Unveiled; Trump Gives TikTok A 9/15 Deadline | Digital Trends Live 8.4.20
Video Credit: Digital Trends - Published
On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined by YouTuber and influencer PJ 'OVERTFLOW' Brittain for Who's Got Game?; Mobile Editor Andy Boxall walks us through Google's Pixel 4a; Riley Winn pulls back the coutain on which celebrities are closeted geeks; In the news: Trump gave TikTok and ByteDance a deadline of September 15 to sell its U.S. operations or shut down; Twitter is facing an FTC fine of up to $250 million for personal data use that matched emails and phone numbers during ad campaigns; Spider-Man in the Avengers game will be exclusive to Playstation; and Samsung Unpacked is tomorrow - and we talk through all the proposed devices.

