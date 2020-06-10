Election night 2020 will be different -Abrams

Voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams in a Reuters interview Tuesday warned the announced winner of the November 3 U.S. presidential election could be delayed as the pandemic forces many to vote-by-mail instead of traditional in-person voting.
Here are some of the nearly dozen candidates who are likely under consideration, as former Vice President Joe Biden faces fresh calls to choose a black woman as his running mate. Lisa Bernhard reports.
Some voters experienced hours-long waits to cast ballots in Georgia on Tuesday as Democrats went to the polls to pick a nominee in a competitive U.S. Senate race and the upcoming presidential election, one of five states holding primaries to choose candidates for the White House and Congress. This report produced by Chris Dignam.