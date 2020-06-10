Global  
 

Election night 2020 will be different -Abrams
Voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams in a Reuters interview Tuesday warned the announced winner of the November 3 U.S. presidential election could be delayed as the pandemic forces many to vote-by-mail instead of traditional in-person voting.

