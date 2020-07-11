Global  
 

State Representative Kabir Karriem was selected out of the first congressional district to represent Mississippi as a national delegate to the Democratic Convention.

The democratic national convention is meeting this week... virtually.

Covid-19 is the reason why delegates are at home this year.

State representative kabir karriem is one of those delegates.

Wcbi's stephanie poole joins us live in the studio with an inside look at a virtual political convention.

Delegates are responsible to cast the vote of who they want to see elected as the presidential nominee for their party.éé this state leader says being part of the democratic national convention over the last three days has been nothing short of empowering.

éé " it's a great experience and i just thank my colleagues for electing me to represent them in the state of mississippi."

State representative kabir karriem was selected out of the first congressional district to represent mississippi as a national delegate to the democratic convention.

He's attended national conventions dating back to 2008 for former president barack obama.

Now, karriem says, it's his turn to be apart of that process for this year's election.

" everything has built up to this particular point and we're just looking forward to a very strong ending with the convention and looking forward to joe biden accepting the nomination.

I go down in history as being a delegate that voted for and was help elect the first female of color to represent a national party."

Even though the convention is virtual due to covid-19, karriem says there's still a strong presence of unity across the board.

" i'm participating in some of the events that they have even though if we were in milwaukee we would be going to different events and meeting.

They have set those things up online.

They have a pre-kickoff convention rally tonight with a host on congressmen."

Leading up to the presidential election in a few months, karriem is urging the public to get out and cast their ballots in november.

" this is one of the most important elections of our lifetime and i just can't encourage, i can't say it enough.

We need to roll vo in monitor karriem represents house district 41.éé the final night of the democratic national convention will be held tonight remotely.éé we will hear from democratic presidential nominee joe biden here on wcbi at 9:00 pm.éé




