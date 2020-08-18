Global  
 

Local Democrats excited for National Convention

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published
The coronavirus pandemic has made some changes to the Democratic National Convention.

The coronavirus pandemic has made some changes to the democratic national convention.

Because of the coronavirus many people who would be in milwaukee, wisconsin for the convention are now at home.

As we approach election day many are watching and listening to the democratic convention different than years past..

Richard cotton- member of lee co democratic executive committee "actually it has been pretty interesting" the democratic national convention started this past monday.

Richard cotton, member of lee county democratic executive committee says he watched the first two nights and plans to watch more tonight.

"i've actually liked it.

The productions have been pretty good..

Inspiring if you wanna say that."

State representative kabir karriem also watched the past couple of night of the convention.

" virtual is exciting, just being a part of something of this magnitude.

" karriem has beem to conventions in the past and says the atmosphere is like you are in a concert " all the excitement of the conventions just being a part of all the things that you don't see on tv " karriem says he wishes he could be in milwaukee but both cotton and karriem agree the virtual convention is good.

"i think we have done a good job at presenting the convention in these austere times."

You can watch night three of the democratic convention starting at nine tonight on wtva.

Live in tupelo, chelsea brown, wtva 9 news




