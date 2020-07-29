Global  
 

Video Credit: desimartini - Duration: 03:56s - Published
Khuda Haafiz- Movie Review | Vidyut Jamwal | Shivaleeka Oberoi | Faruk Kabir | Aahana Kumra | Annu Kapoor

Vidyut Jamwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi play Sameer and Nargis, a lucknow based couple, who are forced by the recession to find a job abroad.

As Nargis leaves to join her new job, Sameer finds out that his wife has fallen into a Human Trafficking trap and is now being thrown into Prostitution.

Sameer decides to bring back her wife.

Directed by Faruk Kabir, the film also stars Annu Kapoor, Aahana Kumra, Shiv Pandit and Nawab Shah in important roles.

Here is our review of the film.

