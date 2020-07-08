UPSC Civil Services exam 2019 result out, meet topper Pradeep Singh from Haryana

The result of UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019 was declared on Tuesday.

Pradeep Singh topped UPSC civil services examination 2019.

Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma secured second and third positions respectively.

The Commission has recommended 829 candidates for appointment.

A list of qualifying candidates can be checked online at upsc.gov.in.

Topper Pradeep had also cleared UPSC civil services exam last year.

Pradeep is presently under training as an Indian Revenue Service Officer in Faridabad, Haryana.

Singh’s father Sukhbir Singh is former Sarpanch of Tewri village in Sonepat’s Ganaur block.

Pradeep said his father, who is a farmer, inspired him to become an IAS officer.

He added that he wants to work for the welfare of farming community.

Of the total recommended candidates, 304 are from General category, 78 from Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 251 from Other Backward Classes (OBC), 129 from Scheduled Castes (SC) and 67 from Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.

Out of the top 25 rank holders in the UPSC civil services final exam 2019,13 are males while 12 are females.