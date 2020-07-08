UPSC Civil Services exam 2019 result out, meet topper Pradeep Singh from Haryana

|
Union Public Service Commission Constitutional Organization
Kupwara youth cracks UPSC exam, shares special message for Kashmiris
Credit: ANI Duration: 03:31Published
Rahul Modi scores rank 420 in UPSC exam
IndiaTimes
'Life is full of several opportunities': PM Modi's message to those who failed to clear civil services examA total of 829 candidates cleared the exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Pradeep Singh topped the examinations followed by Jatin..
DNA
Haryana State in northern India
Shun BJP's hospitality, police security to hold talks: Randeep Surjewala on Congress MLAs staying at Manesar resort
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:26Published
Locust control operations done so far in over 4.56 lakh hectares: GovtContinuing fight against desert locusts, the agriculture ministry on Friday said the control operations against the crop threatening migratory pest have so far..
IndiaTimes
Rajasthan police not allowed to enter Haryana hotels to deliver notices to dissident Congress MLAsA team of Rajasthan police's Anti-Corruption Bureau was on Friday not allowed to enter three hotels in Haryana's Gurgaon and Manesar when they went there to..
IndiaTimes
SC acquits Haryana shopkeeper 38 years after being accused of selling adulterated ‘haldi’Prem Chand, now 76 years old, was charged after sample of haldi (turmeric) taken from his shop in a village in Sonepat district in 1982 by a food inspector along..
IndiaTimes
Sukhbir (musician) Bhangra singer
Indian Revenue Service
Sarpanch Title of the elected head of a village in India
Ganaur City in Haryana, India
Sonipat district District of Haryana in India
38 years on, man accused of selling adulterated haldi is cleared by SCPrem Chand, now 76 years old, was charged after sample of haldi (turmeric) taken from his shop in a village in Sonepat district in 1982 by a food inspector along..
IndiaTimes
Faridabad Metropolis in Haryana, India
Kanpur encounter: 3 men arrested in Faridabad, produced before court
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:19Published
Kanpur encounter: 3 arrested by Haryana Police, informs UP ADG
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:28Published
