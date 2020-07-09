Global  
 

Son of petrol pump worker secures UPSC rank 26
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:42s - Published
Son of petrol pump worker secures UPSC rank 26

Son of petrol pump worker secures UPSC rank 26

A petrol pump worker's son cracked Civil Services Examination 2019.

Pradeep Singh bagged 26th rank and made his parents proud.

He said, "Last year I got rank 93 and could not get into Indian Administrative Service due to difference of one rank.

It's the beginning of a new journey."

