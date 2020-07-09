Son of petrol pump worker secures UPSC rank 26

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result of the Civil Services Examination 2019. Pratibha Verma of Sultanpur, UP has secured first place among girls in the examination. Pratibha Verma has an All India Rank 3. "Students get a lot of material online, online education has become a very big medium of preparation nowadays. Online education has increased opportunities not only in cities but also in rural areas talent to get first position among girls in UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019," Pratibha said. Meanwhile, Jatin Kishore who secured second position also shared his experience. He said, "This was my second attempt in the civil service exams. My parents were very supportive, especially my mother."
The daughter of a labourer in Indore was gifted a flat by the municipal corporation as a reward for securing first division in Class 10 examinations. Bharti Khandekar, who used to live on footpath with her family, thanked the administration for the house, and also for making her future education free. "I thank my parents for encouraging me. We didn't have a house to live in, we were staying on footpath," said Bharti, an IAS aspirant. "I aspire to become an IAS officer. I would like to thank the administration for gifting me this house and making my further education free," she further said.