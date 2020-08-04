Katy Perry Reacts To Ellen DeGeneres Drama
Katy Perry defends Ellen.
Hailey Bieber give new details about her future kids with Justin.
Plus - Billie Eilish gushes over Childish Gambino.
The Dealer Portia de Rossi and Katy Perry React To Allegations Against Ellen DeGeneres https://t.co/7NiXBHcP7c 8 hours ago
Katy Perry speaks out in support of Ellen DeGeneresKaty Perry has spoke out in defence of Ellen Degeneres amid the allegations that there was a "toxic work environment" backstage on her talk show.