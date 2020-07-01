Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Man Utd will not be bullied into Sancho deal'
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:35s - Published
'Man Utd will not be bullied into Sancho deal'

'Man Utd will not be bullied into Sancho deal'

Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund are 'miles apart' in their valuation of Jadon Sancho, according to James Cooper.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Man Utd could get advantage by using Bruno Fernandes tactic in Jadon Sancho deal

Man Utd could get advantage by using Bruno Fernandes tactic in Jadon Sancho deal Manchester United chief Ed Woodward is looking to repeat the tactic he used in the transfer of Bruno...
Daily Star - Published

Dortmund set 10 August deadline for Man Utd target Sancho deal

Borussia Dortmund set a 10 August deadline for any deal for Jadon Sancho - Manchester United's top...
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Team TalkSoccerNews.comDaily Star


Man City set to pocket over £15m when Manchester United complete £110m Jadon Sancho transfer due to sell-on clause

Manchester City could pocket over £15million from Manchester United’s deal to sign Jadon Sancho...
talkSPORT - Published


Tweets about this

AmroTHFC

A. ⚪ RT @talkSPORT: BREAKING: Man Utd are in talks to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. But they are refusing to be bullied into paying… 3 minutes ago

paultreble99

Paul Edwards @CaliverBierhoff We have come out with “We will not be bullied into paying over the odds for Sancho”,small time thi… https://t.co/WRw97ClvSc 4 minutes ago

coucill39

B & R ANDY 'Man Utd determined not to be bullied into Sancho deal' Quite right to. If he wants to come, then i'm sure he will… https://t.co/9Eh885m4dN 13 minutes ago

Daveimeson1

Dave imeson Way things are going sancho will not be going to Manchester United united saying they will not be bullied into payi… https://t.co/6NaH6UNTiA 13 minutes ago

OP4C

OP4C prediction: Man Utd will be bullied. https://t.co/rjahrWyE42 20 minutes ago

talkSPORT

talkSPORT BREAKING: Man Utd are in talks to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. But they are refusing to be bullied in… https://t.co/kDWeA7LxEk 25 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

'Man Utd being creative with Sancho deal' [Video]

'Man Utd being creative with Sancho deal'

Manchester United are being "creative" as they try and structure a £120m deal for Jadon Sancho with Borussia Dortmund, according to James Cooper.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:27Published
Transfer Latest: Sancho to Man Utd [Video]

Transfer Latest: Sancho to Man Utd

Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol says Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho is Manchester United's top transfer target, but the valuation is holding up a potential deal.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:56Published
OFFICIAL Bayern Munich Sign Leroy Sane For €45M From Man City! Transfer Talk [Video]

OFFICIAL Bayern Munich Sign Leroy Sane For €45M From Man City! Transfer Talk

This week our headline story features Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, and Manchester City’s audacious plan to hijack his potential move to Manchester United this summer. We analyse..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 08:26Published