Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

John Hume’s body makes final journey home
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:17s - Published
John Hume’s body makes final journey home

John Hume’s body makes final journey home

Former SDLP leader and Nobel laureate John Hume has made his final journeyhome to his native Londonderry after his death earlier this week.

His body wasbrought from Moville in Co Donegal 18 miles across the Irish border to StEugene’s Cathedral in the city ahead of his funeral on Wednesday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

John Hume John Hume SDLP politician from Northern Ireland

John Hume hailed as Ireland’s Martin Luther King [Video]

John Hume hailed as Ireland’s Martin Luther King

Current SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, who represents the Foyle seat Mr Hume heldfor two decades, said the island had lost its most significant andconsequential political figure of the 20th century. As he signed a book ofcondolence in Derry on Monday, Mr Eastwood compared his political hero to thefamous US civil rights leader. “John Hume was our Martin Luther King,” hesaid. “He was the greatest Irishman ever and he achieved something that no onecould ever achieve before him: he ended the Anglo-Irish conflict, the conflictthat had gone on for 800 years, and he gave my generation the opportunity toachieve our political goals peacefully and democratically, and that is anenormous legacy.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

John Hume, who worked to end Northern Ireland violence, dies at 83

 LONDON — John Hume, the visionary politician who won a Nobel Peace Prize for fashioning the agreement that ended violence in his native Northern Ireland, has..
WorldNews
John Hume, Northern Ireland peace maker, dies [Video]

John Hume, Northern Ireland peace maker, dies

John Hume, a Roman Catholic architect of Northern Ireland's Good Friday peace agreement who won the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in ending 30 years of sectarian violence, has died at the age of 83. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:38Published
Tony Blair pays tribute to John Hume's role in Northern Ireland [Video]

Tony Blair pays tribute to John Hume's role in Northern Ireland

Former prime minister Tony Blair, who was in office when the Good FridayAgreement was signed, described John Hume as "a political titan; a visionarywho refused to believe the future had to be the same as the past". "It wasJohn Hume, probably more than anyone else, who sat me down and said, 'look, Iknow you're a new prime minister and I know a lot of people will be tellingyou this is impossible but I'm telling you, it can be done'," Mr Blair said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:24Published

Social Democratic and Labour Party Social Democratic and Labour Party Centre-left political party in Northern Ireland

Tony Blair pays tribute to former SDLP leader John Hume [Video]

Tony Blair pays tribute to former SDLP leader John Hume

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has paid tribute to John Hume, who has died at the age of 83. The former SDLP leader was instrumental in achieving peace in Northern Ireland through the Good Friday Agreement. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:41Published
[CDATA[John Hume: Nobel laureate and former leader of Northern Ireland's SDLP has died]] [Video]

[CDATA[John Hume: Nobel laureate and former leader of Northern Ireland's SDLP has died]]

[CDATA[]]

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:15Published

Derry Derry City in Northern Ireland


Moville Moville Town in Ulster, Republic of Ireland


County Donegal County Donegal County in the Republic of Ireland


Ireland Ireland Island in north-west Europe divided into the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland

'4,000? 5,000? Who knows?' Bairstow delight at reaching 3,000-run milestone as England seal series

 Jonny Bairstow says his blistering 82 from just 41 was "great fun" as he helped England to a four-wicket victory over Ireland to secure a series win.
BBC News

England stumble to win over Ireland in second ODI

 England stumble against Ireland in the second one-day international but win by four wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 series lead.
BBC News

Drinking two bottles of wine a week 'increases dementia risk'

 Drinking more than two bottles of wine or around 10 pints of low-strength beer a week can increase the chance of developing dementia, a major new study reveals...
WorldNews

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

John Hume's funeral cortege returns home to Derry ahead of final farewell

John Hume's family have been strengthened by the countless tributes paid to him as thousands of...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

John Hume: Family ask mourners to light a candle at home

The body of John Hume, a key architect of the NI peace process, will be brought to Derry on Tuesday...
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

North Ireland leader John Hume passes away [Video]

North Ireland leader John Hume passes away

Tributes are being paid to the Nobel prize winner, and leading player in the Northern Ireland peace process.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:53Published
Gerry Adams: John Hume's role 'bigger than the peace process' [Video]

Gerry Adams: John Hume's role 'bigger than the peace process'

Gerry Adams described John Hume’s role as “bigger than the peace process”. Theformer SDLP leader, who has died at 83, was one of the key architects of peacein Northern Ireland His participation..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published
Former SDLP leader John Hume dies at 83 [Video]

Former SDLP leader John Hume dies at 83

Former SDLP leader John Hume has died at the age of 83. Mr Hume, who wasawarded the Nobel Peace Prize for efforts in forging the Good Friday Agreementin Northern Ireland, had suffered ill health for a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published