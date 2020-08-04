Axios Reporter Schools Journalists In How To Handle Trump In An Interview

Global  
 

Many reporters who interview US President Donald Trump have no interest in challenging him when he utters untruths or factual errors.

But even if they do, Trump can defeat them by saying something dishonest, then quickly moving on to other untruths before the interviewer reacts.

However, in an interview with the president on Monday, Axios reporter Jonathan Swan revealed the magic words that held Trump's feet to the fire.

They are: Who?

What?

How?

And...No.

In other words, basic follow-up questions.

When Trump claimed the novel coronavirus pandemic is 'under control' inthe US, Swan shot back: 'How?

1,000 Americans are dying a day.'

According to CNN, Trump made at least 17 additional false claims in the 35-minute interview.

