Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ford announces changes at the top
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:06s - Published
Ford announces changes at the top

Ford announces changes at the top

Ford Chief Operating Officer Jim Farley will lead the storied automaker into the future starting Oct.

1 when current CEO Jim Hackett retires.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Ford CEO Hackett to retire, COO Jim Farley to lead automaker [Video]

Ford CEO Hackett to retire, COO Jim Farley to lead automaker

Ford CEO Hackett to retire, COO Jim Farley to lead automaker

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 00:38Published
Shocked dad spots couple dogging across the street [Video]

Shocked dad spots couple dogging across the street

A dad-of-two was shocked when he looked out his kitchen window - to see a couple having SEX in a car across the street.Will Oliver, 31, was doing the washing-up on Monday evening when some movement in..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published
Nevada AG Ford leads panel on law enforcement [Video]

Nevada AG Ford leads panel on law enforcement

Nevada AG Ford leads a panel on law enforcement.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:54Published