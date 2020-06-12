Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gov. Walz, Mpls. Mayor Give Differing Accounts Of Why Nat'l Guard Response To Unrest Was Delayed
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:34s - Published
Gov. Walz, Mpls. Mayor Give Differing Accounts Of Why Nat'l Guard Response To Unrest Was Delayed

Gov. Walz, Mpls. Mayor Give Differing Accounts Of Why Nat'l Guard Response To Unrest Was Delayed

It's a question many have been asking since the unrest following George Floyd's death.

Why was the National guard slow in responding to the violence in Minneapolis and St.

Paul?

Esme Murphy reports (2:34).

WCCO 4 News at 6 – August 4, 2020

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

GOP Opens Special Session Attacking Gov. Walz's Response To COVID-19, Unrest [Video]

GOP Opens Special Session Attacking Gov. Walz's Response To COVID-19, Unrest

At the State Capitol, a special session begins with Republicans attacking the Governor's COVID-19 response, Esme Murphy reports (3:06). WCCO 4 News at 5 - June 12, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:06Published