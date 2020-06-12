Gov. Walz, Mpls. Mayor Give Differing Accounts Of Why Nat'l Guard Response To Unrest Was Delayed
It's a question many have been asking since the unrest following George Floyd's death.
Why was the National guard slow in responding to the violence in Minneapolis and St.
Paul?
Esme Murphy reports (2:34).
WCCO 4 News at 6 – August 4, 2020
GOP Opens Special Session Attacking Gov. Walz's Response To COVID-19, UnrestAt the State Capitol, a special session begins with Republicans attacking the Governor's COVID-19 response, Esme Murphy reports (3:06). WCCO 4 News at 5 - June 12, 2020