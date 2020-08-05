School System Cancels And Reschedules Football Games

Football coaches, athletic directors, and principals requested that Madison City Schools modify the season.

New details -- the madison city schools district announced it's canceling some high school football games and rescheduling others over travel concerns.

The district said it's at the request of head coaches, athletic directors and principals.

Bob jones and james clemens will start their season august 28th -- instead of august 21st.

With the change -- the jets have to cancel their game in mobile against murray.

Bob jones will move their game against auburn to september 25th.

The first week of football action is known as week 0.

Its more of a jamboree, but as of late has become the official start to high school football in the state.

James clemens was set to travel to mobile in week 0, but can easily cancel it with no penalty.

Bob jones and auburn is a highly anticipated matchup, so instead of canceling, the game is moved to bob jones' bye week..

September 25.

