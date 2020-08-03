Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tropical Storm Isaias crushes cars, trees in New York
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 06:23s - Published
Tropical Storm Isaias crushes cars, trees in New York

Tropical Storm Isaias crushes cars, trees in New York

Tropical Storm Isaias continued to ravage the east coast on Tuesday, toppling trees onto cars in Astoria Queens, New York.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tropical Storm Isaias continued to ravage the east coast on Tuesday, toppling trees onto cars in Astoria Queens, New York.

(August 4, 2020)




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Man Crushed to Death As Tropical Storm Isaias Topples Trees in NY and NJ

Tropical Storm Isaias is leaving a deadly trail across the New York City area, knocking out power and...
TMZ.com - Published

Strong Winds From Tropical Storm Isaias Bring Down Trees, Cause Damage Across New Jersey

Saturated lawns from the soaking rains and tropical-storm force wind gusts toppled trees in towns...
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com


Tropical Storm Isaias spurs NYC to deploy temporary flood barriers, de Blasio says city 'not taking any chances'

Inflatable flood protection barriers were set up in Lower Manhattan on Monday as New York City...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this

THP_Tweetz

THP Tree toppled by Tropical Storm Isaias crushes, kills man sitting in car in Queens https://t.co/hPfuQUCZ8Q 5 hours ago

ma_ferg70

FAM Tree toppled by Tropical Storm Isaias crushes, kills man sitting in car in Queens https://t.co/AQ6suneczp 5 hours ago

SWhite_HT

SWhite_HT RT @FScandale: Storm crushes lower hudson valley - Tropical Storm Isaias hits Lower Hudson Valley: Thousands without power; roads closed ht… 7 hours ago

FScandale

Frank Scandale Storm crushes lower hudson valley - Tropical Storm Isaias hits Lower Hudson Valley: Thousands without power; roads… https://t.co/6vBg7Tpre6 7 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Tropical Storm Isaias Leaves 'Path Of Destruction' After Sweeping Through Long Island [Video]

Tropical Storm Isaias Leaves 'Path Of Destruction' After Sweeping Through Long Island

Long Island was not spared from Tropical Storm Isaias. It uprooted trees and knocked out power to many; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:18Published
Damage Reported Across Westchester County After Tropical Storm Isaias [Video]

Damage Reported Across Westchester County After Tropical Storm Isaias

There were frightening moments in Westchester County as scaffolding, trees and transformers came down during Tropical Storm Isaias; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:13Published
1 Killed, Several Injured As Tropical Storm Isaias Hits New York City [Video]

1 Killed, Several Injured As Tropical Storm Isaias Hits New York City

Tropical Storm Isaias proved to be deadly Tuesday when a man in Queens was killed by a tree that crushed his vehicle. Several other people were injured in incidents across the city; CBS2's Alice Gainer..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:08Published