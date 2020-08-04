Global  
 

Massive Explosions In Beirut Leave Dozens Dead, More Than 3,000 Injured
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 04:01s - Published
Massive Explosions In Beirut Leave Dozens Dead, More Than 3,000 Injured

Massive Explosions In Beirut Leave Dozens Dead, More Than 3,000 Injured

A massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the city's port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky.

More than 70 people were killed and 3,000 injured, with bodies buried in the rubble, officials said.

Update: Huge explosion hits Lebanon's capital Beirut, dozens dead, injured

(MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Massive explosions probably caused by hazardous chemicals hit Lebanon's...
MENAFN.com - Published

Massive explosions rock Beirut; many feared dead

At least two explosions rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Tuesday, killing and wounding dozens...
CBS News - Published

Beirut explosions: At least 10 dead in Lebanon blasts, officials say

At least 10 bodies have been taken to hospitals following a massive explosion in Beirut's port area,...
Independent - Published


laineexe

RT @RT_com: Massive blasts leave #Beirut port in ruins Two major explosions rocked Lebanon's capital, killing at least 50 and injuring som… 18 seconds ago


Watch: Huge explosions rock Lebanon's Beirut; buildings & cars totalled [Video]

Watch: Huge explosions rock Lebanon's Beirut; buildings & cars totalled

A massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the city's port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. More than 70 people were killed..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:32Published
Former San Diegan describes Beirut explosion 'shock wave' [Video]

Former San Diegan describes Beirut explosion 'shock wave'

A former San Diegan who lives 3 miles from the site of a deadly, massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, is describing the terrifying moments of the blast.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:34Published
Over 70 killed, thousands injured in Lebanon blast [Video]

Over 70 killed, thousands injured in Lebanon blast

GRAPHIC WARNING: Lebanon's prime minister demanded full accountability after an enormous lethal blast in Beirut razed parts of the city to the ground, as captured on video. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:18Published