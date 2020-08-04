Massive Explosions In Beirut Leave Dozens Dead, More Than 3,000 Injured
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 04:01s - Published
3 minutes ago
Massive Explosions In Beirut Leave Dozens Dead, More Than 3,000 Injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the city's port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky.
More than 70 people were killed and 3,000 injured, with bodies buried in the rubble, officials said.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
(MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Massive explosions probably caused by hazardous chemicals hit Lebanon's...
MENAFN.com - Published
9 hours ago
At least two explosions rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Tuesday, killing and wounding dozens...
CBS News - Published
11 hours ago
At least 10 bodies have been taken to hospitals following a massive explosion in Beirut's port area,...
Independent - Published
12 hours ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Over 70 killed, thousands injured in Lebanon blast GRAPHIC WARNING: Lebanon's prime minister demanded full accountability after an enormous lethal blast in Beirut razed parts of the city to the ground, as captured on video. Gavino Garay has more. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:18 Published 5 hours ago